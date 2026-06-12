Nobody Outranks an Eight-Digit Grid Coordinate - 1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods

Every Soldier has been on a land navigation course at some point in their career and understands the challenge of moving through rough terrain with nothing more than a map, compass, and protractor in search of a single elusive point. Now do it at night. That's exactly what Soldiers and leaders of the 1889th Regional Support Group did this week at Cherry Creek on Fort Harrison. The training began at 1:30 a.m. as teams received their grid coordinates and plotted points beneath the glow of red, blue, and green headlamps. As the Montana darkness swallowed trails and landmarks, rank mattered little. Commanders, senior noncommissioned officers and junior Soldiers alike relied on the same map, compass, and land navigation fundamentals to find their way across unfamiliar terrain.

After dawn's early light and a hearty Army breakfast, the day course began. Teams of three to five spread across the training area, traversing hills, draws, ridges, and valleys in search of their assigned points. The night iteration proved especially challenging, reinforcing just how critical these skills remain in an era of advanced technology. Finding a single subdued chemlight hidden somewhere in the vast Montana landscape requires patience, precision, and trust in the fundamentals.

By the end of both iterations, teams had covered an average of 12 to 15 miles on foot. More importantly, they walked away with greater confidence in their abilities, a renewed appreciation for land navigation, and the knowledge that when technology fails, Soldiers can still rely on the skills that have guided armies for generations.

#WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.