Empire State Development Announces More Than $8.3 Million In ConnectALL Awards To Advance Broadband Access, Affordability And Digital Equity Across New York State

$3.8 Million Municipal Infrastructure Program Award Will Expand Affordable Broadband Access to More Than 21,000 Locations in Genesee County

Nearly $4 Million Awarded to Test Innovative Broadband Business Models in Low-Income and Rural Communities

Nearly $600,000 in Grants Will Support Regional and Local Planning to Expand Broadband, Mobile Service, and Digital Equity

Empire State Development (ESD) today announced more than $8.3 million in ConnectALL awards to support broadband access, affordability and digital equity across New York State. The awards include more than $3.8 million through the federally funded Municipal Infrastructure Program, nearly $4 million through the state funded Connectivity Innovation Business Model Innovation Awards, and nearly $600,000 through the state funded Regional and Local Assistance Program. Together, these investments will support innovative models for delivering affordable internet service in low-income and rural communities, expand broadband access to more than 21,000 locations in Genesee County, and help local governments plan and implement long-term strategies to improve connectivity.

“New York’s digital future depends on making sure every community has the infrastructure, tools and support needed to get connected,” Governor Hochul said. “These ConnectALL awards will help more than 21,000 homes and businesses in Genesee County access affordable broadband, support innovative models that lower costs for families, and give local communities the resources they need to close the digital divide. My administration will continue making investments to ensure every New Yorker, in every region of the state, can participate in an increasingly digital world.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “ConnectALL is advancing Governor Hochul’s commitment to closing the digital divide by supporting the infrastructure, partnerships and innovative models needed to expand affordable, reliable broadband across New York State. These awards will help communities test new approaches to connectivity, bring service to thousands of homes and businesses, and support the local planning necessary to ensure that every New Yorker can participate in the digital economy.”

Municipal Infrastructure Program Award

NSN Genesee LLC – $3,841,108.36: In partnership with Genesee County, NSN Genesee LLC will deploy a fixed wireless network to serve 21,575 locations across approximately 450 square miles. The project will use County-owned towers and NSN Genesee LLC will own, design, construct and operate the network, with symmetric internet service available across the mostly-rural county for as low as $25/month. Cornell Cooperative Extension will support adoption through digital literacy training and enrollment assistance.

Connectivity Innovation – Business Model Awards

The Connectivity Innovation -- Business Model Awards supports organizations with unique financing strategies that prioritize broadband service for low-income and rural communities.

Connect Humanity – $975,220: The NY CONNECT Fund by Connect Humanity will establish a Community Development Financial Institution lending platform to provide flexible, impact-first capital and revenue-based financing to community-based Internet Service Providers while recycling a portion of returns into local digital skills and device access programs.

Computers 4 People Inc. – $511,850: Computers 4 People Inc. will introduce and scale a low-cost internet service option that self-funds free connections for households that cannot afford their standard monthly subscription price. For every three paid subscriptions, Computers 4 People will provide one free subscription, partnering with nonprofit organizations in New York to verify eligibility for the free line.

NYC Mesh – $898,035: NYC Mesh will solidify their community-owned utility model that treats broadband as a shared building resource by hiring full-time staff and improving operational systems, leading to rapid, low-cost deployment of infrastructure and capacity to underserved communities. The investment will allow NYC Mesh to scale up from their volunteer-led approach that has already brought new service options to multiple neighborhoods of New York City.

The New York Public Library – $1,000,000: The New York Public Library (NYPL) will deploy an open-access fiber model using library branches as anchors and providing high-speed internet to affordable housing residents in New York City.

People’s Choice Communications – $500,000: People's Choice Communications (PCC) will scale a worker-owned cooperative model that uses a hybrid mesh and fiber network to provide high-speed broadband for as little as $20 per month.

Regional and Local Assistance Program Awards

Three technical assistance grants were awarded through the Regional and Local Assistance Program for local government to develop strategies to improve connectivity.

City of Yonkers – Mid-Hudson – $249,999: The City of Yonkers, in partnership with the STEM Alliance, will develop a framework for integrating device access, digital navigation and foundational digital skills training into local workforce development services.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection – Mid-Hudson – $100,000: The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will assess city-owned land within the Croton and Catskill/Delaware Watersheds for potential cellular tower development in a manner consistent with the Department’s mandate. The project will map coverage gaps and identify suitable parcels across Westchester, Putnam, Ulster, Greene, Sullivan, Schoharie and Delaware counties in coordination with a regional wireless planning process coordinated by ConnectALL.

New York City Office of Technology and Innovation – New York City – $249,999: OTI will undertake a comprehensive workforce, economic and fiscal impact analysis of proposed strategies to advance connectivity outcomes as part of a citywide Internet Plan to be delivered by May 1, 2027.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for this investment in Yonkers and for recognizing that digital access is essential for education, employment, healthcare, and everyday life. This funding builds on the success of the Y-Zone (Digital Opportunity Zone), which we launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to help residents stay connected during unprecedented times. This will help ensure more Yonkers families have the tools, skills, and opportunities to succeed in today’s digital economy.”

Genesee County Legislature Chairman Christian Yunker said, “Genesee County supports initiatives that strengthen digital connectivity and expand reliable broadband access for residents. Internet access has become essential to education, employment, health care, public safety, emergency information, and everyday communication. This investment will provide another broadband option for residents while complementing the progress already made to reach unserved areas of Genesee County. We thank Governor Hochul and New York State for continuing to invest in rural connectivity.”

About ConnectALL

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable and affordable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing more than $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Municipal Infrastructure Program has funded more than $278 million to support construction of open access municipal broadband networks across the state. The program, primarily funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects fund, facilitates a variety of models of municipal broadband and public-private partnerships to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high-quality service options. The Beta ConnectALL Projects Dashboard provides details on projects funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Program.

The Digital Equity Program will invest $50 million to close the digital divide in New York by providing funding to improve digital literacy and digital job readiness skills, facilitate access to affordable internet and devices, enhance digital privacy and safety, and make government services more accessible through the internet.

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program will fund $100 million to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing, leveraging a $33 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The Beta ConnectALL Projects Dashboard provides details on projects funded by the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program.

The ConnectALL Deployment Program will provide funding for internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $644.6 million in federal funding as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Final Proposal. ConnectALL submitted its proposed awards to the U.S. Department of Commerce in September 2025; the Department approved the awards in January 2026.

The Connectivity Innovation Program advances innovation and new broadband solutions, business models, and technologies to increase private sector investment and entrepreneurship; drive equity and innovation in the broadband marketplace; and reinforce a thriving research, development, and manufacturing ecosystem to support connectivity innovation in New York.

The Regional and Local Assistance Program provides grant funding to local governments, counties, municipalities, Tribal Governments, and other government entities to plan and implement broadband or wireless deployment and digital equity projects and programs, and other efforts consistent with the ConnectALL mandate. The program provides grants or technical assistance to eligible applicants for program funding to include non-capital resources, technical assistance and planning which could include feasibility studies or digital equity research, identifying areas in need of internet service or new investments in broadband, or the development of financing for broadband facilities.

The Excelsior Broadband Network is a new statewide public broadband network. The first component of this project will be a new fiber line running the full length of the New York Thruway which will connect public broadband assets across the state and improve access to consistent high-speed internet and reliable cell phone service for communities across the state.

The Mobile Service Connectivity initiative will work with local stakeholders, state agencies, and industry to develop regional plans to expand cellular coverage across the state. The program will identify top opportunities to expand coverage and provide funding to deploy innovative, scalable solutions that can address gaps in wireless cellular coverage.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Contact:

ESD Press Office | [email protected] | (800) 260-7313