GoHighLevel Summer of AI Discount Window Opens Alongside Conversation AI, Voice AI Rollout

GoHighLevel Summer Promo 50% Discount

GoHighLevel’s Summer of AI 2026 campaign spotlights Conversation AI in June and Voice AI in July, with eligibility-based 30-day trials.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighLevel has launched its Summer of AI 2026 campaign, a three-month initiative running June 1 through August 31, 2026, that pairs monthly AI feature spotlights with a limited-time pricing window offering new accounts up to 50% off — a savings of as much as $248.50 over the first three months on its Agency Pro plan — alongside 30-day trial access to its Conversation AI and Voice AI tools. June centers on Conversation AI and lead-response messaging; July shifts focus to Voice AI and call handling.==> The Summer AI is available at: https://gohighlevel.com/summer-promo New users can access HighLevel at the following rates for their first three months:Starter plan: $48.50/month (regular $97/month)Unlimited plan: $148.50/month (regular $297/month)Agency Pro plan: $248.50/month (regular $497/month)The campaign is part of a broader push by HighLevel, an all-in-one sales and marketing platform used by agencies and businesses to manage CRM activity, funnels, websites, automation, messaging, calls, and other digital business functions, to encourage adoption of its AI tools among existing and prospective users. The company's affiliate and partner materials describe the initiative as a structured trial program: eligible users can access select AI features for 30 days, subject to usage history requirements. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/highlevelsummer Conversation AI: June's Focus on Lead ResponseJune is the Conversation AI month within the campaign. HighLevel positions Conversation AI as a tool to help businesses respond to inbound messages across SMS, social channels, and chat without requiring a staff member to be actively monitoring those channels.The rationale behind the focus is operational: a lead arriving through a website form, text message, or chat widget that goes unanswered for too long may move on to a competitor. Conversation AI use cases highlighted in the campaign include automated responses to new leads, basic Q&A handling in SMS or chat, appointment-related follow-up, and after-hours engagement.For agencies serving local businesses, home services companies, clinics, and other appointment-based operations, the company frames this as a way to build out lead-response systems as a client service. HighLevel notes that AI-generated responses should still be configured, reviewed, and monitored to ensure they align with a business's tone, policies, and compliance obligations.Voice AI: July's Focus on Call HandlingIn July, the campaign shifts to Voice AI, an AI receptionist-style tool intended to answer inbound calls, handle basic inquiries, and route or log call activity automatically. HighLevel positions this around the common problem of missed calls during busy periods or after business hours, which can translate into missed appointments or service requests for phone-dependent businesses.The company describes Voice AI as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, human call handling, intended to assist with initial capture and routing rather than full-service customer interaction.How the Two Tools ConnectConversation AI addresses messaging-based inquiries, while Voice AI addresses phone-based inquiries; both route activity back into HighLevel's CRM, where automated workflows can manage follow-up. The company describes this as a single connected customer-communication structure spanning chat, SMS, and calls into one record-keeping and automation system..Why Conversation AI Is a Practical AI Use CaseMany businesses are interested in AI but uncertain where to begin. Conversation AI provides a relatively direct use case because the problem is easy to understand: leads often arrive when staff members are busy, offline, or unable to respond quickly.By using AI to assist with initial response and conversation continuity, businesses may be able to reduce communication gaps. However, the tool should still be configured, reviewed, and monitored by the business. AI-generated responses should align with the company’s policies, tone, compliance obligations, and customer expectations.For agencies, Conversation AI can also become part of a broader client-service conversation. Rather than offering AI as an abstract technology, agencies can explain it through a specific business issue: how quickly a client responds to prospects.The Summer of AI materials encourage affiliates and agencies to discuss Conversation AI in terms of response speed, appointment booking, automatic engagement, after-hours availability, and reduced opportunities. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/highlevelsummer Voice AI: July Focuses on Call HandlingJuly shifts the campaign’s focus to Voice AI, with the campaign message “Get your time back.” The affiliate guide describes Voice AI as an AI receptionist-style tool that can answer calls, talk to customers, and capture opportunities automatically.This theme addresses a common issue for businesses that rely on inbound phone calls. Calls may come in while staff are serving customers, attending meetings, traveling, or outside normal business hours. In some cases, calls result in appointments, delayed service requests, or reduced customer satisfaction.Voice AI is positioned around several practical business needs:Answering more callsReducing-call issuesHandling after-hours inquiriesGiving teams additional capacityCreating a more responsive customer experienceFor service-based businesses, appointment-based providers, and agencies, Voice AI can be evaluated as part of a broader communication strategy. It is not a replacement for all human interaction, but it may assist with initial call capture, basic inquiry handling, and routing-related workflows.How Conversation AI and Voice AI Fit TogetherConversation AI and Voice AI address different parts of the same customer journey. Conversation AI supports messaging channels, while Voice AI supports phone-based inquiries.A customer may first contact a business through a chat widget, a call, a text message, or a form submission. HighLevel’s Summer of AI campaign frames AI as a way to keep communication active across these channels. The broader structure connects AI tools back to HighLevel’s CRM and automation system. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/highlevelsummer A simple summary of the campaign’s feature relationship is:Conversation AI handles messagesVoice AI handles callsCRM records customer activityWorkflows support follow-upAI Studio supports page and front-end creationThis combined approach reflects the broader HighLevel platform model, which includes marketing, CRM, communications, and automation tools in one system. HighLevel’s public website describes the platform as an all-in-one sales and marketing platform for agencies and businesses.Pop-Up Promo Windows Connected to AI ThemesAlthough this release focuses on Conversation AI and Voice AI, the Summer of AI campaign also includes limited-time platform savings windows. Affiliate materials list three pop-up periods during which eligible users may access 50% off the first three months of HighLevel platform plans for new accounts and eligible upgrades.The first window was aligned with the initial Conversation AI launch period. The second June window provides another Conversation AI-related promotional period. The July window aligns with the Voice AI theme.==> To Get The Summer Deal, Please Click Here to Sign up & Save Agency Use CasesFor agencies, Conversation AI and Voice AI may support new or existing client services. Many agencies already build funnels, websites, booking systems, email campaigns, and CRM automations for clients. The Summer of AI campaign creates a framework for adding AI-supported communication workflows into those services.KhrisDigital is independent and not affiliated with GoHighLevel or HighLevel Inc. Some links may be affiliate links, meaning KhrisDigital may earn a commission if a reader signs up, at no extra cost to the customer. Pricing and terms should be verified on HighLevel’s official website.About HighLevelHighLevel is an all-in-one sales and marketing platform used by agencies, marketers, and businesses to manage CRM activity, funnels, websites, automation, messaging, calls, payments, reputation tools, and other digital business functions. HighLevel describes its platform as an AI-powered operating system for business growth.

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