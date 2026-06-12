Sununu Campaigns With his Big Oil Buddy Kennedy

Today, Republican Senate candidate John Sununu is in good company as he campaigns alongside Louisiana Senator John Kennedy. Like Sununu, Kennedy is a Big Oil defender who has accepted over $1.7 million in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry and who has been backing Donald Trump’s war with Iran, saying, “we have accomplished in Iran what we set out to do.”

Sununu — who has also been "cheering on" Trump’s war in Iran for months and has already accepted over $80,000 in contributions from energy executives this cycle — saw his stock in Big Oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Shell soar by 24% since last year as Granite Staters and local small businesses struggle to keep up with skyhigh gas prices.

“Flush with Big Oil campaign donations, John Sununu and John Kennedy are campaigning together in Manchester, but it’s clear they care more about corporate special interests than Granite Staters’ interests,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “These Big Oil Buddies have backed Trump’s war in Iran while Granite Staters’ wallets get squeezed at the gas pump.”