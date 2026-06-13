Get Offline, Get Outside: Governor Hochul Invites New Yorkers to Experience the Outdoors at 2026 ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ Celebrations on Saturday, June 13

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” celebrations. Events will be held on Saturday, June 13 at more than 20 locations across New York State as part of the Governor's initiative to “Get Offline, Get Outside,” and to highlight the expansion of accessibility on state public lands announced during her State of the State address. The events bring people of all abilities, ages, identities and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy activities.

“I’ve always said that our state parks and lands are for everyone, and ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ is my invitation to all New Yorkers, no matter what your background or ability, to get outside and experience the outdoor beauty that is uniquely ours here in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “This year I unveiled my ‘These Lands are for Everyone’ initiative and we’re investing even more in upgrades to make sure our state lands are accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to residents and visitors alike. We want everyone to enjoy New York’s parks and state lands.”

This year’s event is hosted by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (Parks), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), the Department of Veterans' Services (DVS), the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. This year, the College of Staten Island (CSI) CUNY will also host an event on their property in Staten Island.

At 21 locations across the state, participants will be encouraged to discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, paddling, camping demonstrations and more. There will also be family-friendly activities like lawn games and arts and crafts.

Each event will highlight ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably. All locations will offer a selection of accessible activities, and use of adaptive equipment and demonstrations will be provided at many sites, including trail and beach mobility aids, archery assist stands, arm supports for fishing, adaptive birding equipment and more. Certain sites will also feature sample assistive technology devices on loan from New York’s regional Technology-Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities (TRAID) centers. This year, many sites will also offer sensory friendly kits and designated quiet areas.

New York's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Most “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” celebrations will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a few exceptions. Exact times and locations are available on the Get Outdoors and Get Together Day website at www.ny.gov/GOGTDay and the State Parks and DEC websites

These events complement Governor Kathy Hochul’s “These Lands Are For Everyone” accessibility and inclusivity initiative announced in the 2026 State of the State. To ensure New York’s open spaces are accessible and inclusive, “These Lands Are For Everyone” is investing in inclusive, sensory friendly and accessible experiences, including tactile exhibits, sensory trails and inclusive nature centers, ensuring all children and adults can enjoy New York’s natural treasures.

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “As New York's Chief Disability Officer, I look forward to this event each year and seeing New Yorkers, including those with disabilities, getting together and enjoying New York’s outdoor spaces. I am proud of all Governor Hochul has accomplished to improve opportunities for people with disabilities and include their perspective and needs when making policy.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “True inclusion is not just about being invited, but about people really feeling like they belong when they arrive somewhere because their needs have been considered. When we see people with and without disabilities enjoying New York’s spectacular and accessible outdoor spaces together and enjoying each other’s company, we’re reminded of what true inclusion looks like and feels like. The continued growth of Get Outdoors and Get Together Day highlights Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring that ALL New Yorkers feel welcome.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The annual ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ celebration events across the state reinforce Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive outdoor experience for New Yorkers of all ages, abilities, identities, and lived experiences. Through new initiatives like the Governor’s ‘These Lands Are For Everyone’ investments and existing accessibility resources and outreach, DEC is proud to partner with OPWDD, State Parks, and all our agency partners to once again get people offline and outside to safely and sustainably enjoy all the outdoors have to offer.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “New York’s state parks, historic sites and public lands are places where everyone should feel welcome, included, and inspired. ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ is a powerful reminder of what these spaces are all about - bringing people together, removing barriers, and creating opportunities for all New Yorkers to experience the physical, mental, and social benefits of the outdoors. Working with Governor Hochul, we are proud to continue expanding access so that every visitor can get offline, get outside and feel a true sense of belonging in our parks.”

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “For All Who Served, the outdoors is more than a place — it can be a path back to connection, wellness, peace, and purpose. Governor Hochul’s wonderful ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ initiative opens the door for more Veterans, Service Members and Military Families to experience the healing power of nature, the scenic beauty of New York’s great outdoors, and the strength and allyship of the community. Our Department looks forward to once again participating in Get Outdoors & Get Together Day events and is proud to continue standing with our state partners in ensuring that New York’s parks and public lands are welcoming, accessible, and ready to embrace all who seek renewal within them. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued leadership that is delivering a more inclusive, affordable and welcoming state.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Spending time outdoors enriches our mental wellbeing and reduces stress. ‘Get Outdoors and Get Together Day’ reminds us of the healing power of being outdoors, especially in our state’s magnificent park system. We are proud to partner with our fellow agencies to help all New Yorkers recognize the value of these beautiful places and the benefit they can provide to all New Yorkers. This event reaffirms Governor Hochul’s strong support for our park system and her continued commitment to improving mental wellness throughout our state.”

New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs Acting Executive Director Maria Lisi-Murray said, “We are honored to support Governor Hochul’s ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ initiative as a sponsor for this year’s events and to help all individuals experience the great outdoors. Our job at the Justice Center is to promote safe, inclusive environments for all New Yorkers and that includes promoting programs like TRAID, which can help people take advantage of the great outdoors. Funded through federal grants, TRAID is administered through the Justice Center and offers assistive technology device loans to people with disabilities, free of charge, including devices that assist people with exploring parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces. Our regional TRAID centers across NY will be demonstrating some of these technologies at various Get Outdoors & Get Together Day sites. Be sure to stop by!”

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “Spending time outdoors is one of the best ways to support both mental and physical well-being and New York State is home to some of the best parks and green spaces. As chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I encourage everyone to get outside and celebrate ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.’ Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, the State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and everyone involved in bringing these exciting events to locations across the state, ensuring that all New Yorkers can enjoy the many outdoor recreational activities that New York has to offer.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Upstate New York is home to some of the nation's greatest ecological and environmental treasures, and some of those are protected right here in the Capital Region with the help of the Friends of Five Rivers. Being outside can help improve your mental and physical health and offer an escape from your daily routine. For decades, volunteers and New York State have worked to protect this vital environmental educational resource, and during this year's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day, I encourage everyone in the Capital Region to stop by the Five Rivers Environmental Education Center and learn a little more about what's in your own backyard!"

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “New York’s parks and public lands should be places where everyone feels welcome and included. As Chair of the Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities, I fully support initiatives like Get Outdoors & Get Together Day that expand access to outdoor recreation and create more opportunities for people of all abilities to participate alongside their families and friends. From adaptive equipment to sensory-friendly activities, these efforts help ensure that more New Yorkers can enjoy the outdoors and take part in the experiences that bring our communities together. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting these accessibility initiatives across New York State.”

The following locations will host Get Outdoors & Get Together Day in 2026.

Long Island

New York City

Mid-Hudson

Capital Region

North Country

Central New York

Finger Lakes

Western New York

Southern Tier

Activities at Get Outdoors & Get Together Day celebrations may include the following:

Camping 101: Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip.

Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip. Birding: Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere.

Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere. Hiking: Participants can take a short walk or hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own.

Participants can take a short walk or hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own. Outdoor safety: Learn the basics of being prepared and safe so all outdoor adventures are good ones.

Learn the basics of being prepared and safe so all outdoor adventures are good ones. Accessible outdoor recreation: Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands including hiking, camping, birding, fishing and boating.

Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands including hiking, camping, birding, fishing and boating. Arts and Crafts: Engage in arts and crafts like making pinecone birdfeeders to take home.

Engage in arts and crafts like making pinecone birdfeeders to take home. Lawn Games: Try your hand at games like ladderball, ring toss and tic tac toe as you enjoy the outdoors.

Try your hand at games like ladderball, ring toss and tic tac toe as you enjoy the outdoors. Photos: Have your photo taken in our Get Outdoors & Get Together Day oversized photo frame.

Have your photo taken in our Get Outdoors & Get Together Day oversized photo frame. Select locations will also include I Fish NY catch-and-release clinics with rods and reels available for loan, introductory paddling on the water, and introductory archery, including important safety tips.

Wheelchair-accessible features, including restrooms, as well as activities and select recreation opportunities are offered at all locations. Adaptive equipment will be available for select activities across participating sites. Please contact the event coordinator directly with accommodation requests and to find out about the adaptive equipment and activities offered at each site.

Details for events held on DEC state lands, including schedules and activity lists, can be found on the “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” page.

Visitor amenities as well as program and scheduling details for events held at State Parks can be found by visiting parks.ny.gov.

For details about the event at College of Staten Island, contact OPWDD at [email protected]

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is a free event. Parking at all DEC sites and the College of Staten Island is free. No parking fee will be charged during event times at New York State Parks.

The New York City and Long Island events located at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Hempstead Lake State Park and Sunken Meadow State Park are very popular, and there is limited parking available for oversized vans accommodating larger groups at these sites with the exception of the College of Staten Island. If you have a bus or oversized van you need to park at any location, please contact the facility directly to inquire about parking availability in advance of your arrival. For parking inquiries at the College of Staten Island, contact OPWDD at [email protected]

The Department of Environmental Conservation manages five million acres of public lands, including three million acres in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve, 55 campgrounds and day-use areas, more than 5,000 miles of formal trails, and hundreds of trailheads, boat launches, and fishing piers. Plan your next outdoor adventure and connect with us on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Flickr and Instagram.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518-474-0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities provides high quality person-centered support and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of not-for-profit providers. OPWDD's mission is to help people live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth and a home that supports them to participate in their community. For more information visit opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website — veterans.ny.gov — to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

The New York State Office of Mental Health is committed to promoting the mental health of all New Yorkers, with a particular focus on providing hope and recovery for adults with serious mental illness and children with serious emotional disturbances. The agency oversees a large, multi-faceted mental health system serving nearly 800,000 individuals annually. OMH operates 3,597 inpatient beds at 23 psychiatric centers statewide, while also overseeing the Nathan S. Kline Institute and New York Psychiatric Institute. In addition, the agency is tasked with regulating, certifying, and overseeing more than 6,500 programs operated by local governments and nonprofit agencies, which are dedicated to serving individuals and families living with mental illness.