“Revisit the Revolution” Tour Highlights New York State Parks and Historic Sites Connected to the American Revolution

OPRHP Commissioner Moser’s Tour Marks 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Throughout Parks and Historic Sites System

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser will embark on a three-day “Revisit the Revolution” tour to highlight New York State Parks and Historic Sites that preserve and highlight the history of the American Revolution. New York State is home to more Revolutionary sites than any other state, and the tour, June 15-17, 2026, will stop at 12 of these sites – including Washington’s Headquarters – the nation’s first public historic site.

“We are traveling across New York to visit the places where America’s story was shaped, defended, debated, and preserved,” Commissioner Moser said. “As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, these places remind us that the American Revolution was never the story of a single battle, a single leader, or a single moment. It was the story of people – soldiers and statesmen, families and farmers, immigrants and Indigenous nations, men and women whose lives intersected with the struggle for independence.”

New York manages 45 state historic sites and parks – along with thousands of historic collections – connected to the American Revolution. Their stories tell what happened before, during, and after the conflict, and they also show how later generations commemorated anniversaries and worked to preserve the story of the American Revolution for us to explore today.

The tour will cover 550 miles through the Hudson Valley, Capital District, Central Region and Mohawk Valley visiting historic sites and discussing programs associated with the American Revolution. The itinerary includes:

Monday, June 15, 2026

Knox Headquarters State Historic Site, Vails Gate – 8:45 a.m. Costumed interpreters will share history of the place where Major General Henry Knox – Commander of the American artillery – established his military headquarters during the war.

National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, New Windsor – 10:15 a.m. Commander-in-Chief George Washington established the Badge of Military Merit, an award to recognize enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers who had distinguished themselves during the war. The badge, the precursor to the Purple Heart Medal, is on display at the Hall of Honor.

Fort Montgomery State Historic Site/Bear Mountain, Fort Montgomery – 12:45 p.m. The stop will include a tour of Fort Montgomery and the ruins of Fort Clinton – within present day Bear Mountain State Park – which were built by American forces in 1776 to protect the Hudson River from British control – and were the site of a significant battle on October 6, 1777.

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, Yonkers – 2:30 p.m. The estate of a Loyalist family during the Revolution, this historic site is a featured “Our Whole History” destination – dedicated to sharing untold stories of the past – and welcoming diverse audiences.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Washington Headquarters State Historic Site, Newburgh – 9 a.m. The Nation's first publicly owned state historic site, which opened on July 4th of 1850, preserves the house that George Washington called headquarters for more than 16 months.

Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown – 11:30 a.m. The home of one the Nation’s Founders, Robert Livingston, the history at Clermont features the many individuals who lived there, the slaves who were there, the German Palatines, the woman who rebuilt the house after it was burned during the revolution.

Peebles Island State Park, Waterford – 2 p.m. The stop will feature the “Revisit the Revolution” traveling exhibit – which is bringing historic artifacts to communities across the state – as well the America 250 license plate offered by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Oriskany Battlefield State Historic Site, Oriskany – 9:30 a.m. The visit will include a display of artifacts discovered as part of the archeological investigation into one the Revolutionary War’s major battles.

Herkimer Home State Historic Site, Little Falls – 11:15 a.m. The stop will include a tour of a new visitor center under construction at the home of Revolutionary War General Nicholas Herkimer.

Johnson Hall State Historic Site, Johnstown – 1 p.m. A new house tour “A World Turned Upside Down” will be featured in this visit to William Johnson, a major figure of the Colonial era.

Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site, Albany – 4 p.m. The stop will include work to make the home of General Philip Schuyler more accessible to visitors.

The tour is open to the media. Media members wishing to attend should RSVP to [email protected].

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.