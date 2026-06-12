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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court Second Reading and Adopts Zoning Map Amendments

The Meade County Fiscal Court has adopted three zoning map amendments following recommendations from the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission. Each amendment was approved unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 16, 2026, without conditions, received first reading on May 12, 2026, and was formally adopted by Fiscal Court on June 9, 2026.

Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-102

  • Applicant/Owner: Crystal Simota

  • Property Location: 1245 Bunger Road, Ekron, KY 40117

  • Parcel: 148-00-00-008.00

  • Previous Zoning: R1

  • New Zoning: R4

Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-103

  • Applicant/Owner: Bennie Bruner

  • Property Location: 3939 Old State Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108

  • Parcel: 104-00-00-011.04

  • Previous Zoning: R1

  • New Zoning: R3

Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-104

  • Applicant/Owners: Roger and Ivye Mattingly

  • Property Location: 514 Liberty Road, Battletown, KY 40104

  • Parcel: 061-00-00-023.05

  • Previous Zoning: A2

  • New Zoning: R1

Copies of the adopted zoning map amendments are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Meade County Judge/Executive's Office and through the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office, located in the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Residents with questions regarding these zoning map amendments may contact the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office for additional information.

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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court Second Reading and Adopts Zoning Map Amendments

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