Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court Second Reading and Adopts Zoning Map Amendments
The Meade County Fiscal Court has adopted three zoning map amendments following recommendations from the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission. Each amendment was approved unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 16, 2026, without conditions, received first reading on May 12, 2026, and was formally adopted by Fiscal Court on June 9, 2026.
Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-102
Applicant/Owner: Crystal Simota
Property Location: 1245 Bunger Road, Ekron, KY 40117
Parcel: 148-00-00-008.00
Previous Zoning: R1
New Zoning: R4
Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-103
Applicant/Owner: Bennie Bruner
Property Location: 3939 Old State Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108
Parcel: 104-00-00-011.04
Previous Zoning: R1
New Zoning: R3
Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-104
Applicant/Owners: Roger and Ivye Mattingly
Property Location: 514 Liberty Road, Battletown, KY 40104
Parcel: 061-00-00-023.05
Previous Zoning: A2
New Zoning: R1
Copies of the adopted zoning map amendments are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Meade County Judge/Executive's Office and through the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office, located in the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Residents with questions regarding these zoning map amendments may contact the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office for additional information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.