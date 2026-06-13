MILWAUKEE BUCKS’ RYAN ROLLINS NAMED NBA CARES BOB LANIER COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD WINNER FOR MARCH

– Rollins Recognized for Season-Long Literacy Initiative, Support of Justice-Impacted Youth and Commitment to Inclusive Youth Basketball –





NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of March. Rollins is recognized for his season-long commitment to youth literacy, his meaningful engagement with justice-impacted youth, and his efforts to expand access to inclusive basketball programming across the Milwaukee community. In honor of his efforts, the NBA and the NBPA Foundation will donate $20,000 to Developing K.I.D.S.

Throughout the season, Rollins has made literacy a central pillar of his community engagement. He began the year with a personal pledge to donate one book for every point he scored during the regular season, turning his on-court performance into a direct investment in education. By season’s end, more than 1,000 new books will be distributed to students across Milwaukee Public Schools, reinforcing his belief that reading is a gateway to opportunity. Rollins further supported literacy development through his involvement in the Bucks’ Rhymes with Reason program, where he connected with students through hip-hop–based learning, recorded personalized video messages to encourage participation, and helped students build confidence and vocabulary skills.

Rollins’ commitment to young people has also extended to justice-impacted youth across Milwaukee. One of his most impactful initiatives this season was hosting a Friendsgiving Experience at the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center, bringing together approximately 60 youth for a shared meal and an open conversation centered on vision, resilience, and purpose. During the holiday season, Rollins also participated in the Bucks’ “Shop with a Buck” event, supporting youth from Camp Reunite, a trauma-informed program for children with an incarcerated parent. In addition to helping participants shop for holiday gifts for their families, Rollins personally ensured each child received a gift for themselves, creating moments of dignity, joy, and connection.

In addition, Rollins has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding access to basketball and promoting inclusive play. He took part in a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA wheelchair basketball clinic in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, joining student-athletes on the court and participating directly in drills. Rollins also received a $25,000 matching grant from the NBPA Foundation to support education and leadership development programs for underserved youth in Detroit. Looking ahead, Rollins is preparing to host a youth basketball clinic later this year in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, continuing his efforts to grow the game and reach young players across the region.

“Growing up, the moments that stayed with me were the ones where somebody made me feel like I mattered,” said Rollins. “That’s what I’m chasing with this work – whether it’s putting a book in a kid’s hands or sitting down with young people who just need someone to believe in them. I’m blessed to play this game, but this is what the game is actually for.”

The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honors NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, an NBA League Office executive and NBA Cares Ambassador for more than 30 years. Lanier had an enormous influence on the NBA family and young people around the world, traveling extensively to teach the values of the game and making a lasting impact through his kindness and generosity. His legacy continues through the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes NBA players for their commitment to positively impacting their communities throughout the NBA season. Each NBA season includes an offseason winner followed by seven monthly award winners. The offseason winner receives the Bob Lanier Trophy, while each monthly winner receives the David Robinson Trophy. To learn more, visit communityassist.nba.com.





About NBA Social Impact & Inclusion and NBA Cares

NBA Social Impact & Inclusion drives change on issues facing fans and communities by advancing needed resources and proven partners while creating data-driven strategies and programming to impact the NBA ecosystem and empower colleagues to bring their best self to work to drive global success. NBA Cares works with NBA players and teams to highlight important issues through the NBA’s digital, social and broadcast channels, live events and partnerships.





About the NBPA Foundation

Established in 1997, the National Basketball Players Association Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members and providing support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations throughout the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need. Through grants that match players’ philanthropy and charitable giving, the Foundation highlights and accelerates the real and collaborative work that basketball players do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.





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