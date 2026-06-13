PISTONS’ CUNNINGHAM AND LAKERS’ DONČIĆ ELIGIBLE FOR 2025-26 NBA AWARDS

– Timberwolves’ Edwards Challenge Denied by Independent Arbitrator –





NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 – The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have agreed, in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić are eligible for all annual awards for the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Cunningham played in 63 qualified games due in part to missing 12 games as a result of a collapsed lung that was diagnosed on March 17. Dončić played in 64 qualified games due in part to missing two games to attend the birth of his daughter in Slovenia. The NBA and NBPA agreed that, taking into account the totality of the circumstances for Cunningham and Dončić, each player qualified for awards under the extraordinary circumstances provision in the CBA.

Additionally, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who played in 60 qualified games, filed an extraordinary circumstances challenge under the CBA, seeking award eligibility before an independent arbitrator. Edwards’ challenge was denied and, as a result, he is not eligible for annual awards for the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

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