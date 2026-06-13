STEPHEN CURRY LEADS NBA’S TOP-SELLING JERSEY LIST FOR 2025-26 REGULAR SEASON

– New York Knicks Lead Team Merchandise Sales – – 14 of 15 Players on Top-Selling Jersey List Make NBA Postseason – – Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Only Rookie Among Top Sellers – NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today jointly announced that the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the New York Knicks have secured the top spots on the NBA’s Top-Selling Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively, for the 2025-26 regular season. Results are based on sales from NBAStore.com, Fanatics.com and Fanatics partner sites.

Additional highlights include the following: Fourteen players on the Top-Selling Jersey list have qualified for the NBA postseason: No. 1 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), No. 2 Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers), No. 3 Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), No. 4 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), No. 5 LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), No. 6 Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), No. 7 Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), No. 8 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), No. 10 Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), No. 11 Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), No. 12 Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), No. 13 Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), No. 14 Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) and No. 15 LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

(Golden State Warriors), No. 2 (Los Angeles Lakers), No. 3 (New York Knicks), No. 4 (San Antonio Spurs), No. 5 (Los Angeles Lakers), No. 6 (Minnesota Timberwolves), No. 7 (Boston Celtics), No. 8 (Oklahoma City Thunder), No. 10 (Denver Nuggets), No. 11 (Houston Rockets), No. 12 (Philadelphia 76ers), No. 13 (Phoenix Suns), No. 14 (Detroit Pistons) and No. 15 (Charlotte Hornets). Six players on the Top-Selling Jersey list are 25 and under: No. 4 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), No. 6 Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), No. 9 Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks ) , No. 12 Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), No. 14 Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) and No. 15 LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

(San Antonio Spurs), No. 6 (Minnesota Timberwolves), No. 9 (Dallas Mavericks , No. 12 (Philadelphia 76ers), No. 14 (Detroit Pistons) and No. 15 (Charlotte Hornets). The Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg (No. 9) is the only rookie on the list and reaches his highest ranking after placing 11 th at midseason.

(No. 9) is the only rookie on the list and reaches his highest ranking after placing 11 at midseason. The Thunder (No. 8) make the top 10 in Team Merchandise sales at the end of the season for the first time since 2018-19.

The NBA postseason begins tomorrow with the start of the 2026 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament on Prime Video, as teams ranked 7-10 in each conference compete for the final two playoff spots in their conference. The 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google tip off on Saturday, April 18.

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