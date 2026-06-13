NBPA TOP 100 CAMP RETURNS FOR 32nd YEAR IN ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA

– Guest Coaches include Rajon Rondo, Phil Handy, Tom Crean and more –

– Credential registration open for scouts and media –





NEW YORK (April 29, 2026) — The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced that its Top 100 Camp (Top 100) will return for its 32nd year, June 8-11 in Rock Hill, S.C., for several days of skill development programming and unrivaled mentorship from current and former NBA players. This year’s camp will feature guest coaches Rajon Rondo, Phil Handy, and Tom Crean, among other NBA players and former Division I college and NBA coaches.

“Our goal with Top 100 is focused on professional development and preparing potential NBA players for what lies ahead on and off the court,” said Shaun Livingston, Head of Elite Youth and Basketball Activation at the NBPA. “With this year’s group of coaches, including guys like Rajon, Phil, and Tom, it really enables us to create an elevated environment for players to learn and build long-term habits for success.”

Top 100’s group of coaches will deliver an experience focused on skill development, incorporating situational basketball, pro combine drills, instructional sessions on offensive and defensive concepts, and competitive 5-on-5 games in a showcase format. In addition to the on-court programming, players at Top 100 attend educational sessions on NIL, mental health & wellness, and financial literacy, equipping them with the skills needed for success beyond the basketball court.

In conjunction with Top 100, the NBPA also hosts the Coaching Program, where NBA players interested in coaching careers are paired with former NCAA and NBA coaches to learn fundamental coaching principles. As part of this structure, elite youth athletes are immersed in a mentorship environment led by NBA players and veteran coaches. Additionally, the Parent Program, which was established in 2004, helps families navigate the complexities of high-level basketball through expert-led panels.

Credential Registration Now Open :

NBA scouting personnel , NCAA coaches , and media interested in attending the camp must complete credential registration. Media must submit their credential registration by May 12, 2026. Space is limited, and media will be notified of their approval status in mid-May. Taking place at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, the camp will be open to media June 9–11, and to NCAA and NBA personnel June 10–11.

Formed in 1994, Top 100 was created by the NBPA to establish relationships with the next generation of players and foster the development of basketball and life skills. Since the inception of Top 100, over 300 players have gone on to have successful careers in the NBA. The 2025 NBA Draft featured several Top 100 alums, including Cooper Flagg, V.J. Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Carter Bryant, and more.





###





About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of our players. They are the game.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, counseling players on benefits, and educating players on post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the group licensing and partnership engine of the NBPA. With more than 80 active partnerships, THINK450 is dedicated to uncovering shared interests between players and leading brands to build more engaging collaborations.

The NBPA Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members by supporting and assisting people, communities and organizations worldwide. It spotlights and amplifies the global initiatives of professional basketball players, driving positive change through community building, charitable endeavors and social entrepreneurship. For more information, visit www.nbpa.com and follow @thenbpa on social.







