DETROIT PISTONS’ DUNCAN ROBINSON NAMED NBA CARES BOB LANIER COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD WINNER FOR APRIL

– Robinson Recognized for Commitment to Youth Mental Health and Wellness, Supporting Stroke Recovery and Expanding Community Access Across Detroit –





NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced Detroit Pistons guard Duncan Robinson as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of April. Robinson is being recognized for his commitment to youth mental health and wellness, advocacy for stroke recovery support, and his efforts to expand community access and engagement across Detroit. In honor of his efforts, the NBA and the NBPA Foundation will donate $20,000 to the Robinson Family Foundation (RFF). RFF, which was inspired by personal experiences, focuses on the connection between heart, mind, and body—advancing heart health education and recovery, promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Robinson has been deeply engaged in initiatives that support the health and well-being of youth and families across Detroit. In collaboration with the Children’s Foundation of Michigan and Henry Ford Health, Robinson visited pediatric patients at Henry Ford St. John Hospital, spending time with children and their families to create uplifting and memorable experiences. During the visit, he helped unveil a newly donated e-gaming mobile cart designed to provide entertainment and therapeutic value, contributing to a more engaging and comforting hospital environment for young patients.

Robinson’s commitment to youth mental health and wellness also extends to long-term community investment. Alongside the Detroit Pistons Foundation and the Children’s Foundation of Michigan, he contributed $10,000 toward securing a $50,000 grant for SAY Detroit’s LiveWELL Program, which promotes mental health awareness, emotional resilience, and overall wellness for youth at the SAY Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park. His approach reflects a hands-on commitment to philanthropy along with meaningful financial support to drive sustained impact.

A major highlight of Robinson’s community efforts this season was hosting the third annual “Smash the Silence” event, which raised more than $75,000 for the Stroke Foundation. Presented by the Robinson Family Foundation, the event supports the Stroke Survivor Fund, providing critical grants for physical, speech and occupational therapy. Robinson also spent time with members of the Stroke Survivor Support Group at Henry Ford Health, building meaningful connections and offering encouragement to individuals navigating recovery.

In addition, Robinson has continued to strengthen community connections through the Detroit Pistons Player Ticket Program. By hosting local organizations – including The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Stroke Survivor Groups, and youth development programs – he has created memorable game-day experiences and expanded access to live NBA games for community members across Detroit.

“Finding a way to have an impact in the communities that have shaped me has always been an important part of my journey as a basketball player,” said Robinson. “But after my brother’s passing, it became significantly more personal. This work is about honoring that and supporting others in meaningful ways.”

The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honors NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, an NBA League Office executive and NBA Cares Ambassador for more than 30 years. Lanier had an enormous influence on the NBA family and young people around the world, traveling extensively to teach the values of the game and making a lasting impact through his kindness and generosity. His legacy continues through the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes NBA players for their commitment to positively impacting their communities throughout the NBA season. Each NBA season includes an offseason winner followed by seven monthly award winners. The offseason winner receives the Bob Lanier Trophy, while each monthly winner receives the David Robinson Trophy. To learn more, visit communityassist.nba.com.





About NBA Social Impact & Inclusion and NBA Cares

NBA Social Impact & Inclusion drives change on issues facing fans and communities by advancing needed resources and proven partners while creating data-driven strategies and programming to impact the NBA ecosystem and empower colleagues to bring their best self to work to drive global success. NBA Cares works with NBA players and teams to highlight important issues through the NBA’s digital, social and broadcast channels, live events and partnerships.





About the NBPA Foundation

Established in 1997, the National Basketball Players Association Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members and providing support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations throughout the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need. Through grants that match players’ philanthropy and charitable giving, the Foundation highlights and accelerates the real and collaborative work that basketball players do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.

About The Robinson Family Foundation

The Robinson Family Foundation (RFF) is a family-driven organization dedicated to supporting whole-person health through advocacy, education and meaningful action. Inspired by personal experiences, the foundation focuses on the connection between heart, mind, and body—advancing heart health education and recovery, promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention, and encouraging physical well-being as a foundation for resilience. Through community partnerships and action-driven initiatives, RFF works to ensure individuals and their support systems are not left to navigate challenges alone while empowering healthier, more connected communities.





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