ENJOY BASKETBALL AND THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION (NBPA) ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC CONTENT PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 – Enjoy Basketball, the digital media and lifestyle company co-founded by YouTube creator Kenny Beecham, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced an ongoing content partnership to highlight the players’ point of view on key basketball topics and showcase their passions off the court.

The partnership is a collaboration between Enjoy Basketball and the NBPA to produce and distribute original content. The original flagship series, “State of the Game,” debuted on April 16 across the NBPA and EnjoyBasketball YouTube channels.

In the premiere episode , members of the NBPA’s Leadership Team and Executive Committee, including Fred VanVleet (NBPA President), Andre Iguodala (NBPA Executive Director), Shaun Livingston (NBPA Head of Elite Youth and Basketball Activation), and David Kelly (NBPA Managing Director & General Counsel, and Incoming NBPA Executive Director), discuss high-profile league issues, including the 65-game rule, load management, tanking, and more in a forty-minute conversation with host Kenny Beecham. The pilot is approaching 300,000 views.

Episode 2, which debuted today, features NBPA Vice Presidents Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams. The duo joins Iguodala and Kelly for a wide-ranging roundtable discussion that explores NBA officiating nuances, the evolving player-referee relationship, and locker room leadership dynamics. The conversation also analyzes the "second apron," tanking reform, and how players adapt to shifting roles, while addressing common misconceptions between fans and athletes.

"This partnership provides us the unique opportunity to hear directly from NBPA players themselves, enabling our audience to better understand their point of view," said Enjoy co-founder Kenny Beecham. "Our goal at Enjoy has always been to celebrate the game and its world-class athletes. This marks a defining moment because it allows us to bridge the gap between fans and players, granting them direct access through content that feels like listening in on a private conversation."

The partnership will also extend to encompass events, such as NBA Summer League, The Sanctuary, the NBPA’s offseason performance retreat for NBA players in Andalucia, Spain, and others yet to be announced, reflecting the NBPA’s renewed focus on producing original content that embeds partners at the center of basketball culture.

ABOUT ENJOY BASKETBALL

Enjoy Basketball redefines sports media for Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Co-founded by creator Kenny Beecham and brothers Cole and Cody Hock of Up North Management Group, Enjoy Basketball is a next-generation media and lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting the game through content, community, and culture.

Enjoy Basketball produces an extensive digital slate featuring six original podcasts and shows—Numbers on the Board, Small Ball with Kenny Beecham, T’d Up with Pierre Andresen, WAGTalk, State of the Game and Access Granted. Beyond its broadcast content, the network engages millions of fans through lifestyle apparel, exclusive product drops, and live events. Collectively, Enjoy’s multi-platform ecosystem generates over 1.5 billion+ yearly content impressions.

Through partnerships with the NBA, NBC Sports, Fanatics, NBPA and other leading brands, Enjoy Basketball continues to bridge the worlds of creator-led storytelling, sports culture, and commerce—bringing positivity, authenticity, and creativity to basketball fans everywhere.

More at @EnjoyBball and www.enjoybball.com .

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of our players. They are the game.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, counseling players on benefits, and educating players on post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450 , the group licensing and partnership engine of the NBPA. With more than 80 active partnerships, THINK450 is dedicated to uncovering shared interests between players and leading brands to build more engaging collaborations.