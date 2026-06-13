RIOC Launches Public Initiative to Reimagine Original Roosevelt Island Tram Cabins

Roosevelt Island, NY — As the Roosevelt Island Tramway approaches its 50th anniversary on May 17, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) is launching a new public engagement initiative asking the community to help imagine a future for two original tram cabins that have sat idly beneath the island's Motorgate Helix for more than a decade.

The cabins, which served Roosevelt Island commuters from 1976 until the Tram was overhauled in 2010, have fallen into a state of disrepair over time. The initiative invites residents, artists, designers, and members of the public to submit ideas for what the old cabins could become, including possible public art installations, historical displays, community spaces, or other creative concepts tied to Roosevelt Island’s unique identity and history.

“For more than 50 years, the Tram has been one of the defining symbols of Roosevelt Island and one of the most iconic modes of transportation in the world” said RIOC President & CEO B.J. Jones. “These cabins are an important piece of history, but after sitting neglected for years, we felt strongly that 50 should look better than this. We’re excited to invite the community into the conversation about what these old Tram cabins could become next.”

Opened in 1976 as a temporary transportation solution before the arrival of the subway, the Roosevelt Island Tramway evolved into a permanent and internationally recognized part of New York City’s transit network.

Submissions will be accepted through a new page on RIOC’s website, where participants can share ideas for potential uses, placement, artistic concepts, and other potential opportunities connected to the cabins.

The initiative is part of RIOC’s broader Tram 50 celebration, culminating in a public anniversary event on May 28 honoring five decades of Tram service to Roosevelt Island and New York City.

For more information or to submit an idea, visit: RIOC Tram 50 Page

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About the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the island’s roads, parks, buildings, sports facility, and public transportation—including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

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Media Contact:

Bryant Daniels

Assistant Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

426 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

212-832-4540 (o)| Bryant.Daniels@rioc.ny.gov

Visit us: rioc.ny.gov