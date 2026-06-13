Roosevelt Island Tramway Celebrates 50 Years with “50th TRAMiversary” Community Celebration

Roosevelt Island, NY— The Roosevelt Island Tramway recently turned 50, and the Roosevelt Island community was invited to celebrate one of New York City’s most iconic transportation landmarks during a special “50th TRAMiversary” event at Tramway Plaza on May 28, 2026.

Hosted by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) in partnership with Leitner-Poma of America and the Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS), the celebration honored five decades of service, history, and community connection provided by the Roosevelt Island Tramway since its opening in 1976.

Over the last 50 years, the Tram has safely transported more than 85 million riders across the East River while becoming both a critical transportation connection and one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks. Originally opened in 1976, the Tram quickly evolved from an innovative transit solution into a defining symbol of Roosevelt Island and a unique part of the New York skyline.

Today, Leitner-Poma of America operates and maintains the Tramway on behalf of RIOC, overseeing daily operations, maintenance, modernization efforts, and long-term system reliability.

“Since 1976, the Roosevelt Island Tram has connected our community not just to Manhattan, but to the rest of New York City and the world,” said B.J. Jones, President & CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “For generations of residents, the Tram has been part of daily life. As we celebrate 50 years of service, we’re proud to honor the workers, operators, engineers, and community members who helped make the Tram one of the most iconic transportation systems anywhere in the world.”

“Leitner-Poma of America is thrilled to operate and maintain this historic and iconic New York landmark,” said Daren Cole, President and CEO of Leitner-Poma of America. “The Roosevelt Island Tramway is more than transportation — it is part of the identity and daily rhythm of this community. We are incredibly proud of our team and honored to help keep the Tram running safely and reliably for residents and visitors every day.”

The anniversary celebration also recognized the generations of operators, mechanics, attendants, engineers, and staff members who have helped keep the Tram running safely and reliably for millions of riders over the last five decades.

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About the Roosevelt Island Tramway:

Opened in 1976, the Roosevelt Island Tramway provides aerial transportation service between Roosevelt Island and Manhattan across the East River. The system has served more than 85 million riders and remains one of the most unique and recognizable urban aerial tramways in the world.

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About the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the island’s roads, parks, buildings, sports facility, and public transportation—including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

Press Contacts:

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

Bryant Daniels

Assistant Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs

347-398-4700

Bryant.Daniels@rioc.ny.gov