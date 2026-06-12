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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 12, 2026 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Above acceptable microbiological limits for yeast and may contain Aspergillus spp. Company Name: Beekeeper’s Naturals Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 11, 2026, Covina, CA - Beekeeper’s Naturals is voluntarily recalling lot # 5950, Exp. Date 02/2028 of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray, sold only through Amazon, to the consumer level. This lot, produced at a third-party manufacturer, tested above our acceptable microbiological limits for yeast and may contain Aspergillus spp.

In the population most at risk, such as people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases, there is a reasonable probability that use of the product with Aspergillus spp. contamination will cause serious and life-threatening infections such as invasive sinusitis and lung infections.

To date, Beekeeper’s Naturals has received four reports from customers regarding adverse reactions potentially related to the recalled product, including sinus congestion, irritation or infection.

Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray is used as a sinus congestion rinse. The product is sold in a single-unit 1 FL OZ. (30 mL) bottle and the lot number (5950) and expiration date (02/2028) can be found on the bottom or back label.

Five hundred and eighty-five (585) units of this lot 5950 were sold through Amazon between April 2 and April 24, 2026. Due to a clerical error, this lot 5950 was mistakenly shipped to Amazon before testing results became available. Working with Amazon, we have already directly notified all purchasers of this lot 5950 of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray.

No other Beekeeper's Naturals products, including Nasal Spray Max, are impacted by this voluntary recall.

If you think you have this lot of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray:

Check the lot number on the bottom or back label of your Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray

If it reads Lot 5950 (Best By: 02/2028), discontinue use

Contact us at contact@beekeepersnaturals.com or 1-888-759-6910, Monday-Friday 8am to 8pm ET, for a refund, or if you have any other questions.

If you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product, contact your physician or healthcare provider

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Beekeeper’s Naturals has taken immediate corrective action to identify and resolve the source of the concern. We remain fully committed to the rigorous quality standards our customers expect from us.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.