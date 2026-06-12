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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared fish. Company Name: Azuma Foods International, Inc. U.S.A Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Seasoned Octopus with Wasabi

Company Announcement

Azuma Foods International Inc., U.S.A. of Hayward, CA is recalling 545 cases of the 3 pack (5.3 oz.) Azuma Foods Brand Tako Wasabi- Seasoned Octopus with Wasabi retail packages, because they may contain undeclared fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled product was distributed in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington via retail stores.

The Azuma Foods brand Tako Wasabi- Seasoned Octopus with Wasabi is sold in a 3-pack, Net WT. 5.3 oz. (150g) covered by a mylar sleeve with UPC 745329 90064 7. The individual packages are 50g.Distribution was from mid-August 2025 through May 2026.

The lot numbers can be found on the bottom of the mylar sleeve and the following are effected lots:

1CFFDA2

1CFGCH2

1CFIBC2

1CFJCG2

1CFKBH2

1CGBAH2

No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when it was uncovered that a mollusk extract had been replaced with a bonito extract, necessitating the fish allergen warning. The manufacturer failed to notify Azuma Foods of the recipe change.

Consumers who are allergic to fish should not consume the product. Consumers who have purchased Azuma Foods Brand Tako Wasabi- Seasoned Octopus with Wasabi are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-(510) 782-1112 ext:1 8:30 AM- 5:30 PM PST