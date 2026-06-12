PUBLIC NOTICE: New Mexico Primary Care Council Quarterly Meeting 

Interested Parties:

Notice is hereby given that the New Mexico Primary Care Council will convene for a regular meeting on Thursday, July 9th. The meeting will begin at 10:00 am and will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. The public is welcome, and information about how to attend the meeting is below.

Copies of the agenda will be posted and available on the Health Care Authority’s website at: https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/primary-care-council/. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Zachary Larry, Stakeholder Engagement & Community Coordinator – MAD at zachary.larry@hca.nm.gov. An individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified signed language interpreter, or other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting should contact Zachary Larry, Stakeholder Engagement & Community Coordinator – MAD at zachary.larry@hca.nm.gov.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Topic: PCC Quarterly Meeting – 7/9/26

Time: July 9, 2026, 10:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 259 783 555 213 015

Passcode: uc2HV24F

Dial in by phone

+1 505-312-4308,,468974396# United States, Albuquerque

(888) 506-1357,,468974396# United States (Toll-free)

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 468 974 396#

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.