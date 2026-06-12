Shapiro Administration Highlights the Need for Critical Infrastructure Funding for Housing During Allegheny County Visit

Monroeville is expanding housing opportunities in the municipality with seven projects that will create nearly 1,100 new housing units when completed. Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled the Commonwealth’s first-ever Housing Action Plan to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget calls for a $1 billion investment in housing and critical infrastructure to speed up new home construction across Pennsylvania and provide vital rehabilitation funding to maintain existing homes.

Monroeville, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the need for critical housing infrastructure funding to build and expand housing opportunities and increase access to quality homes to limit Pennsylvania’s estimated housing shortage.

Under current projections, Pennsylvania will face a shortage of roughly 185,000 homes by 2035 without further action. Housing costs continue to rise at a rate faster than wages, with over one million households in the Commonwealth spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, while more than 50 percent of Pennsylvania’s housing stock is over 50 years old — making it increasingly more expensive to maintain.

Governor Josh Shapiro created Pennsylvania’s first-ever Housing Action Plan to address these issues. The plan will build and preserve more homes, modernize housing regulations and zoning rules, and break down barriers preventing people from finding stable housing — growing the Commonwealth’s economy and improving Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is essential for communities to thrive, and is why Governor Shapiro recently unveiled the Commonwealth’s first Housing Action Plan,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “Housing is not a standalone issue – it overlaps with people’s health and safety, growth of our economy, the strength of our workforce, and the stability and viability of our communities. There’s real urgency here, which is why we’re working with the legislature to pass the Governor’s budget proposal so we can tackle the housing issue in a comprehensive way.”

Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan calls for new affordable housing options and reforms that will help meet the demand across the Commonwealth’s housing markets and outlines a plan to address the housing supply, improve affordability, and stabilize housing outcomes.

“As Chairman of the Housing and Community Development Committee, I greatly appreciate Governor Shapiro’s housing priorities in his budget proposal and Housing Action Plan,” said State Representative Brandon Markosek. “I will continue to work closely with the Administration in producing legislation that will help address the various aspects of Pennsylvania’s housing shortage.”

“Housing is a cornerstone of economic growth and community development,” said Senator Nick Pisciottano. “As we work to address housing challenges across our region, it is important that we expand housing options and improve affordability for residents. I thank Governor Shapiro for advancing a plan to ensure Pennsylvania has the homes needed to support families and retain workers, and I appreciate Secretary Siger and DCED for their continued support of projects that strengthen our communities and improve quality of life in Allegheny County.”

Monroeville has expanded the municipality’s housing opportunities with seven housing projects that will create nearly 1,100 new housing units when completed. The projects, which are either completed, under construction, or soon to begin construction, are for studios, one-and two-bedroom apartments, and single-family homes ― including some senior housing for individuals 55 and over.

“There is a shortage of housing throughout Pennsylvania and here in Monroeville, we continue to work with the Commonwealth and the county to address it,” said Mayor Dennis Biondo. “Several housing projects have been recently completed or are in the process of completion here in the municipality. We also recently updated our zoning ordinance to create more mixed-use zoning districts to encourage developers to build the housing that is greatly needed.”

The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for targeted investments to support the Housing Action Plan by:

Investing $1 billion through the Pennsylvania Program for Critical Infrastructure Investment to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure.

to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure. Launch a $1 million Investments in Health pilot program to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness.

to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness. Reducing barriers to residential development by modernizing local planning, zoning, and permitting processes.

processes. Protecting homeowners and communities from sudden cost increases of manufactured housing options.

of manufactured housing options. Strengthening housing leadership, coordination, and data sharing across the Commonwealth, increasing partnerships and collaboration at every level to address the critical housing need.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

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