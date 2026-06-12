Attorney General James Uthmeier Charges Six Defendants in Multi-County Drug Trafficking Enterprise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Isaac Lakeith Bruton, Wayne Morgan Brutton Jr., Wayne Morgan Brutton Sr., Omar Dwayne Cooper, Rene Danger Jr., and Cleon Fabian Reid have all been charged in connection with their participation in a drug trafficking ring in Broward County and surrounding areas of South Florida.

“This joint investigation dismantled a criminal enterprise that pumped dangerous drugs into Florida communities,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Through the tireless work of the Office of Statewide Prosecution and our great law enforcement partners, we are taking on more criminal prosecutions than ever before.”

The charges stem from an investigation led by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Organized Crime Unit and the Office of Statewide Prosecution, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that the enterprise obtained and distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine, multiple pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, and other narcotics. The members converted powdered cocaine into crack cocaine at or near the distribution locations and used vehicles with hidden compartments to transport narcotics. Bruton and Cooper would then launder drug proceeds by purchasing vehicles, real estate, investing in business ventures, restoring classic cars, and buying jewelry.

Isaac Lakeith Bruton and Omar Dwayne Cooper are each charged with:

Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3), 1st Degree Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4), 1st Degree Felony

Money Laundering, F.S. 896.101 and 777.01, 3rd Degree Felony

Wayne Morgan Brutton Jr., Wayne Morgan Brutton Sr., Rene Danger Jr., and Cleon Fabian Reid are each charged with:

Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3), 1st Degree Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4), 1st Degree Felony

If convicted as charged, Bruton and Cooper face up to 75 years and Brutton Jr., Brutton Sr., Danger Jr. and Reid face up to 60 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Jillian Tate and Nicholas Kaleel.

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