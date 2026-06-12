GoHighLevel Summer of AI 2026 Discount Campaign Runs Through August With Free AI Tools, 30-Day AI Trials, Savings

HighLevel Summer 2026

GoHighLevel’s Summer of AI 2026 campaign runs June 1 through August 31 with monthly AI themes, free tools, trial access, and limited savings windows.

TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel has launched its Summer of AI 2026 campaign, a three-month initiative running from June 1 through August 31, 2026, designed to help agencies, marketers, and businesses explore practical uses of artificial intelligence inside the HighLevel platform.The campaign focuses on product education, AI adoption, and real-world implementation.==> The Summer promo is available at: https://gohighlevel.com/summer-promo Rather than presenting AI as a standalone concept, the Summer of AI campaign organizes its messaging around specific use cases, including lead response, call handling, page building, workflow automation, and business system development. Affiliate campaign materials describe the promotion as a summer-long initiative built around monthly AI themes, free AI access, 30-day trials for select AI features, and limited-time platform savings windows.HighLevel’s public help documentation also describes Summer of AI 2026 as a campaign that allows agencies to activate free access to AI Assistants and begin free trials for selected AI-related features, with the broader goal of introducing AI tools to sub-accounts and encouraging practical adoption. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/ghl-summer Campaign OverviewThe Summer of AI campaign is structured around three months of AI-focused education and platform activity:June: Conversation AIJuly: Voice AIAugust: AI StudioEach month highlights a different AI use case. June focuses on lead response and message handling through Conversation AI. July shifts attention to Voice AI and phone-based automation. August spotlights AI Studio and faster front-end creation, including websites, landing pages, and customer-facing experiences.The campaign is not limited to a single feature launch or a short seasonal sale. Instead, it combines multiple components:Free AI tools available during the summer campaign30-day trial access for select AI features, subject to eligibilityEducational success packs and activation materialsLimited-time platform savings during specific pop-up windowsMonthly themes designed to help users understand practical AI applicationsThe campaign’s broader positioning is built around helping users move from AI awareness to AI implementation. For agencies, this includes the ability to test AI tools internally and introduce AI use cases to clients. For businesses, it provides a structured way to evaluate how AI can support lead response, call handling, follow-up, and launch workflows.Free AI Tools Available During the CampaignAccording to affiliate campaign materials, several HighLevel AI tools are available free during the summer campaign. These include:Ask AIAI StudioWorkflow AIFunnel AIEmail AIThe availability of these tools gives users a way to explore AI across multiple parts of the platform. Ask AI can support general platform guidance and task assistance. Workflow AI can assist with automation-related tasks. Funnel AI and Email AI can support campaign creation, while AI Studio is positioned around building websites, landing pages, and front-end experiences from prompts.The campaign materials present these tools as part of a broader adoption effort, rather than as isolated add-ons. The central theme is that HighLevel AI can support different stages of the customer journey, including attraction, engagement, conversion, and automation.30-Day AI Trials for Eligible UsersThe Summer of AI campaign also includes 30-day trial access for select AI features. Affiliate campaign materials emphasize Conversation AI and Voice AI as the primary trial-focused tools, with eligibility based on whether the user has not used the specific feature during the 90 days leading up to the promotional window.HighLevel’s public Summer of AI help article describes the campaign as including free access and trials for selected AI products, subject to activation and eligibility terms.For compliance purposes, the trial should be described as eligibility-based rather than automatically available to every user. The campaign materials identify the relevant lookback period as tied to prior use of the feature, while HighLevel’s legal terms state that the applicable lookback period for AI feature eligibility is March 1, 2026 through May 31, 2026, unless HighLevel states otherwise.This distinction is important because users who have recently used a specific AI feature may not qualify for the same trial access as users who have not activated it during the applicable period. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/ghl-summer Monthly AI ThemesThe Summer of AI campaign uses a monthly structure to help users understand how each feature fits into business operations.June: Conversation AIJune focuses on Conversation AI with the campaign message, “Never miss a hot lead.” The feature is positioned around helping businesses respond faster across channels such as SMS, chat, and social messaging.For local businesses, service providers, and agencies, fast response time can influence whether a lead continues the conversation or moves on. Conversation AI is presented as a way to maintain responsiveness when teams are busy, unavailable, or outside regular business hours.Example use cases include:Responding to new inquiriesContinuing conversations after form submissionsHandling basic questions from prospectsSupporting appointment-setting workflowsReducing delays in early-stage communicationThe campaign materials frame Conversation AI as a practical response tool, not a substitute for human relationship-building or business strategy.July: Voice AIJuly focuses on Voice AI with the message, “Get your time back.” The campaign materials describe Voice AI as an AI receptionist-style tool that can answer calls, speak with customers, and help capture opportunities automatically.This angle may be especially relevant for appointment-based businesses, local service providers, and agencies serving clients that receive phone inquiries. Missed calls can affect customer experience, scheduling, and follow-up. Voice AI is presented as one way to help businesses respond when team members are not available.Potential use cases include:Answering calls outside business hoursHandling basic inbound inquiriesCapturing caller informationSupporting appointment-related workflowsReducing the number of missed calls requiring manual follow-upAs with all AI tools, the feature requires proper setup, testing, and monitoring. Businesses should evaluate whether AI call handling is appropriate for their industry, customer expectations, and compliance requirements.August: AI StudioAugust focuses on AI Studio with the campaign message, “Never slow or stall as you launch and scale.” Affiliate materials describe AI Studio as helping users create websites, landing pages, and front-end experiences from simple prompts.This theme is aimed at users who need to move from idea to execution more quickly. Agencies may use AI Studio to support client launches, while business owners may use it to create campaign pages, lead-generation pages, or basic digital experiences without starting from a blank page.AI Studio is positioned as part of the broader Summer of AI story and is listed among the tools available free throughout the summer campaign.==> To Get The Summer Discount, Please Click Here to Sign up & Save Limited Platform Savings WindowsIn addition to the free AI tools and 30-day AI trials, HighLevel is running limited-time pop-up promo windows during the summer. According to affiliate campaign materials, eligible users can receive 50% off the first three months of HighLevel platform plans during those windows. The offer applies to new customers and eligible upgrades for existing customers. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/ghl-summer The listed promotional windows are:June 1–7, 2026June 22–28, 2026July 13–19, 2026The affiliate materials state that these are the only windows in which the 50% platform offer is available for new customers and upgrades.Because the current date is June 12, 2026, the first window has already closed. The next scheduled window is June 22–28, 2026, followed by the July Voice AI window from July 13–19, 2026.How the AI Features Work TogetherA major theme of the Summer of AI campaign is that the AI features are not meant to operate as disconnected tools. The affiliate guide summarizes the relationship this way:AI Studio builds the experience.Conversation AI handles messages.Voice AI handles calls.HighLevel’s CRM and automations connect the activity into a broader business system.This framing reflects HighLevel’s broader positioning as an all-in-one sales and marketing platform. The company’s public website describes HighLevel as an AI-powered operating system for business growth, including tools for capturing, nurturing, closing, and reactivating customers.For agencies, the Summer of AI campaign may provide a structured way to demonstrate AI use cases to clients. For business owners, it provides a framework for testing how AI can support specific operational tasks, such as responding to leads, answering calls, and building campaign pages. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/ghl-summer Success Packs and Implementation SupportHighLevel’s affiliate materials state that success packs will be available to help users get started with the featured AI tools. These resources are designed to help users move from interest to setup by reducing friction around implementation.The success-pack concept is important because AI tools often require more than activation. Users still need to configure settings, understand use cases, test responses, and connect tools to workflows. By pairing promotions with education and setup resources, the campaign attempts to support adoption beyond sign-up activity.KhrisDigital is independent and not affiliated with GoHighLevel or HighLevel Inc. Some links may be affiliate links, meaning KhrisDigital may earn a commission if a reader signs up, at no extra cost to the customer. Pricing and terms should be verified on HighLevel’s official website.About HighLevelHighLevel is a sales and marketing platform used by agencies, marketers, and businesses to manage customer relationships, funnels, websites, communications, automation, payments, reputation management, and related business workflows. The company describes its platform as an AI-powered operating system for business growth.

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