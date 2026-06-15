Boston AI Week Announces 2026 Festival Dates and Establishes Inaugural Board

Attendees at a Boston AI Week opening celebration at Island Creek Raw Bar in WS Development's Seaport neighborhood in Boston. Boston AI Week 2026 runs September 24–October 2 with 300+ events projected across Massachusetts. Boston AI Week 2026 - "AI in Business and in Life" - returns September 24–October 2, 2026, with 300+ events projected across Massachusetts.

Boston-anchored AI festival spanning Massachusetts returns Sept 24–Oct 2, 2026: 300+ events, 30,000 participants, new Board to drive jobs and AI adoption

AI only changes things when it leaves the demo and goes to work—in a hospital, a classroom, a small business, a city office.” — Samantha Perrone, Area Market Leader, Google Cloud

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston AI Week , a Boston-anchored AI festival spanning communities across Massachusetts with its headquarters in the Seaport, today announced that Boston AI Week 2026 will take place September 24 through October 2, 2026, with more than 300 events and 30,000 participants projected statewide. The organization also announced the formation of its inaugural Board to support governance, continuity, and long-term economic and workforce impact — accelerating responsible AI adoption across Massachusetts industries and expanding job and talent pathways for the Commonwealth's workforce.Boston AI Week is a platform, not a single conference. Hundreds of organizations—including startups, enterprises, universities, investors, workforce groups, cultural institutions, non-profits, and public-sector partners—host events across the state, organized into a unified calendar by Boston AI Week.Board Established to Support Governance and Long-Term ImpactAs Boston AI Week scales, the Board will provide strategic guidance across partnerships, programming integrity, sponsor alignment, civic engagement, and workforce development. Board members represent venture capital, global technology companies, operating executives, founders, and place-based partners with deep Massachusetts ties.The Boston AI Week Board includes:- Carol Meyers, Advisor, Glasswing Ventures- Chris Jennings, President & CEO, BUA- David Chang, Co-founder & CEO, Via AI- Debbie Millin, Founder & CEO, UpperLevel Solutions- Elyas Tecle, Strategic Partner, Google Cloud- Gregory Raiz, Managing Partner, FoundersEdge- John Holmes, Managing Director, Accenture- John Werner, Managing Director, Link Ventures; Founder, Imagination in Action; Forbes AI Columnist; MIT Visiting Lecturer- Jonathan Corbin, Founder & CEO, Maven AGI- Kara Peterson, Co-Founder & CEO, Descrybe; Co-Founder & Co-Host, Building AI Boston- Nevin Stevens, Strategic Partner, Google Cloud- Patricia Geli, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, C10 Labs- Paul Baier, Co-Founder & CEO, GAI Insights- Samantha Perrone, Area Market Leader, Google Cloud- Scott Weller, Founder & CTO, EnFi.ai- Yanni Tsipis, EVP, WS Development"Boston AI Week exists to do something significant: align the people building AI with the institutions that make Massachusetts work - companies, universities, investors, and government," said Judah Phillips, Founder and Producer of Boston AI Week. "The Board formalizes the stewardship behind the platform. It strengthens governance, raises the bar for program quality, and keeps the work focused on outcomes—talent development, responsible adoption, and durable economic value.""Boston has the distinct advantage of density—research, capital, talent, and operators in a compact geography," said Yanni Tsipis, EVP at WS Development and a member of the Boston AI Week Board. "Boston AI Week creates a coordinated and concentrated moment of national impact, anchored in the Seaport neighborhood that is defining the future of our region's innovation ecosystem. Boston AI Week provides numerous opportunities for partners to engage with like-minded companies, and many ways for the public to engage with new ideas and technologies.""AI only changes things when it leaves the demo and goes to work—in a hospital, a classroom, a small business, a city office," said Samantha Perrone, Unit Area Leader at Google Cloud and a member of the Boston AI Week Board. "Boston has the research, the talent, and the builder energy to lead this next chapter, and Google Cloud is here to help the whole ecosystem move from experimentation to real, responsible deployment at scale—in business and in life.""AI leadership won't come from a single company or lab—it comes from ecosystems," said John Werner, Managing Director at Link Ventures and a member of the Boston AI Week Board. "Boston AI Week helps the region operate as one connected network, making Boston visible not just as a place where AI is invented, but where it's actually adopted.""Most of the AI conversation lives in software and demos. The harder problem is operations: the manufacturers, utilities, and hospitals that keep Massachusetts running," said John Holmes, Managing Director at Accenture and a member of the Boston AI Week Board. "Boston AI Week takes applied AI seriously, and that's where the real value gets created.""When CEOs, board members, and technologists collaborate to turn innovation into scalable solutions, ideas become reality," said Debbie Millin, Founder & CEO of UpperLevel Solutions and a member of the Boston AI Week Board. "Boston AI Week showcases our status as the hub of this execution phase, where the next generation of AI businesses are being built and scaled."Scale, Scope, and Program ArchitectureIn 2025, Boston AI Week produced 125+ events over 23 days across Massachusetts and reported 15,000+ attendees. The 2026 theme is "AI in Business and in Life," reflecting an emphasis on applied AI: how organizations deploy AI in core operations, and how communities experience it in education, culture, and everyday work and life.Core experiences planned for the week include a Seaport HQ campus, the AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development & Career Fair, and anchor partner conferences and cultural events across the city and statewide.Economic and Workforce Development FocusBoston AI Week is designed to strengthen the region's AI economy by accelerating adoption, raising visibility for local innovation, and expanding talent pathways. The festival supports Boston's role as a global AI hub focused on workforce readiness and practical deployment.The workforce pillar centers on the AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development & Career Fair, convening employers, job seekers, and training partners.Organizers estimate Boston AI Week will generate $45–$55 million in tourism and hospitality impact tied to visitor and event-driven spend.How to ParticipateOrganizations interested in hosting, partnering, or sponsoring Boston AI Week 2026 can learn more at aiweek.boston. Hosts can submit event proposals there for calendar inclusion. Sponsors and partners can contact the Boston AI Week team to discuss participation aligned to programming, workforce, and civic priorities.About Boston AI WeekBoston AI Week is a Boston-anchored AI festival, headquartered in the Seaport, that organizes partner-led events into a coordinated calendar spanning communities across Massachusetts. Launched in 2025 with 125+ events and 15,000+ attendees, the platform convenes startups, enterprises, universities, investors, workforce organizations, and public-sector leaders to advance responsible AI adoption, grow the Commonwealth's AI economy, and develop talent at scale.

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