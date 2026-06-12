The Complete Guide to Moving to Westchester County in 2026: Schools, Commutes, Property Taxes, Housing and Lifestyle

Westchester County Realtor John Buoninfante of Real Broker NY LLC Releases the Most Comprehensive Relocation Resource for Buyers Moving to Westchester

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People are moving to Westchester County from all over — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and increasingly from across the country. For buyers relocating from California, Florida, Texas, and other states, the draw is straightforward: proximity to New York City's job market combined with the kind of space, schools, and quality of life that the city itself simply cannot offer. Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker John Buoninfante of Real Broker NY LLC has built his practice around helping these buyers navigate one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country."The questions I hear most from my buyers center on the real estate market, property values, and what taxes are actually going to cost them after they close. After that, it depends entirely on the person. Some lead with the commute. Others want to talk about schools or lifestyle first. Every buyer is different, and that is exactly why my job starts with letting the client tell me what matters most to them — not the other way around."— John Buoninfante, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Real Broker NY LLCThe Market: Real Numbers, Not EstimatesAccording to the OneKey MLS Local Market Update for May 2026, the data tells a consistent story across all property types in Westchester County. Single-family home inventory has fallen 12.9 percent year over year to just 971 active listings, while homes are selling at 106.8 percent of original list price — meaning buyers are routinely paying above asking. The 12-month trailing closed sales figure of 4,547 is up 1.3 percent over the prior year despite those inventory constraints, and the trailing median sales price of $999,999 reflects a market where demand has not let up. In the condo segment, the 12-month trailing median reached $527,000 with homes selling at effectively full list price. Co-op sales volume rose 4.9 percent on a trailing 12-month basis with a median of $230,500, up 7.2 percent. Across every property type, the pattern is the same: less inventory, faster sales, and buyers consistently paying at or above asking price.Schools: Do Your Own ResearchWestchester County has more than 40 individual school districts and the quality and character of each one is genuinely different. Buoninfante points buyers toward Niche.com and GreatSchools.org as starting points, but he goes further. He recommends visiting schools directly, spending time on each district's website, and learning about the specific programs offered — not just the rankings. Communities including Scarsdale, Ardsley, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Pleasantville, and Hastings-on-Hudson, along with many others across the county, consistently draw buyers who prioritize education. On one point he is clear: do not rely on other people's opinions. What matters to one family may be completely irrelevant to another, and a school that is the right fit for one child may not be for the next.The Commute: Metro-North Is the FoundationMetro-North Railroad is what makes Westchester work for the majority of buyers coming from New York City or relocating from out of state to take a job there. The Hudson Line, Harlem Line, and New Haven Line connect dozens of Westchester communities directly to Grand Central Terminal. Towns on the Hudson Line — Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow — run approximately 35 to 55 minutes into the city depending on the service. White Plains on the Harlem Line offers express service in under 40 minutes. Buoninfante verifies all commute times and monthly pass costs through mta.info before quoting them to any client.Property Taxes: Get a Real Number Before You Make an OfferWestchester County property taxes are among the highest in the nation, and the number listed on any property listing is the current owner's tax bill — not yours. That figure reflects the current owner's assessed value and any exemptions they hold. Buoninfante recommends that buyers ask their realtor for an estimated post-purchase tax amount before making any offer. One direct way to get a realistic figure: contact the municipality, provide the purchase price you are considering, and ask what the tax obligation would look like if the property were reassessed at that value. Taking that step protects buyers from one of the most common and costly surprises in the Westchester market.Lifestyle: More Than People ExpectWestchester County tends to surprise buyers who assume they are trading city life for something quieter and less interesting. The Rivertowns corridor — Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown, and Sleepy Hollow — lines the Hudson with independent restaurants, waterfront parks, arts programming, and walkable downtowns that each have their own distinct identity. Scarsdale offers beautifully maintained residential neighborhoods, a vibrant village center, and a lifestyle that draws buyers who want a polished suburban community with easy rail access to the city. White Plains delivers an urban experience with walkability, dining, and transportation access in a suburban setting. For families and outdoor enthusiasts, Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, Saxon Woods Park in White Plains, Rockefeller State Park Preserve, and the Westchester County Center provide year-round recreation and programming that serve residents across the entire county.About John Buoninfante | johnwestchesterrealtor.comJohn Buoninfante is a Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with Real Broker NY LLC, specializing in relocation to Westchester County, NY. He serves buyers and sellers across Scarsdale, White Plains, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson, Ardsley, Valhalla, Pleasantville, Sleepy Hollow, and surrounding communities. Buyers relocating from New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and communities across the country will find relocation guides, verified market data, and community resources atjohnwestchesterrealtor.com. I move people in and out of Westchester County.

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