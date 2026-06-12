The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained and Board Certified Psychiatrist: Leila Hariri, MD, QME

Dr. Leila Hariri has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leila Hariri, M.D. is board-certified in Psychiatry and Fellowship trained at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine). She brings extensive expertise in mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma-related disorders, behavioral disorders, and complex co-occurring conditions to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Hariri’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Palmdale● Santa Clara● Long Beach● Los Angeles● Greenfield● Fresno● San Bernardino● Bakersfield● Paramount● Pico RiveraDr. Hariri completed her Psychiatry Residency at Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Fontana, where she trained across diverse clinical settings including inpatient, outpatient, and emergency psychiatry. Dr. Hariri earned her Doctor of Medicine from Rush Medical College in Illinois after completing her undergraduate studies in Psychobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated cum laude.Dr. Hariri has been recognized for her design and implementation of a trauma-informed care curriculum for psychiatry residents, as well as award-winning research on the psychiatric effects of pharmacologic treatments.Dr. Hariri is bilingual in English and Farsi and is committed to evidence-based practice and continuous clinical improvement.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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