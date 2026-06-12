Registration Open for 2026 HousingIowa Conference in Des Moines

June 12, 2026 (DES MOINES)– Registration is now open for the 2026 HousingIowa Conference, hosted by the Iowa Finance Authority Sept. 9-10 in Des Moines. The conference is expected to bring together nearly 1,000 housing, development, lending, local government and community leaders for Iowa’s premier housing event.

The 2026 conference will feature national speakers, policy experts and industry leaders for timely conversations on the issues shaping housing in Iowa and across the country. Sessions will focus on housing policy, development and financing, homelessness prevention, homeownership, rental housing, compliance and emerging trends.

Conference highlights include federal policy updates, specialized industry training, pitch-style competitions showcasing innovative housing solutions and the Iowa Thriving Communities Showcase. The conference will kick off with the Iowa Thriving Communities Welcome Reception on Tuesday, Sept. 8, featuring communities taking bold, local action to address housing needs.

The event will also celebrate excellence in housing through the prestigious HousingIowa Awards, which recognize individuals, organizations and developments advancing innovative, statewide solutions to Iowa’s housing needs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations interested in connecting with housing leaders from across the state.

More information, sponsorship details, the full agenda and registration are available at housingiowaconference.com.

WHAT: 2026 HousingIowa Conference

WHEN: September 9- September 10, 2026

LOCATION: Iowa Events Center

730 3rd Street

Des Moines, IA 50309