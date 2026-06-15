Maestro Student Information System Drives Measurable Success Across Higher Education and K–12

Maestro SIS streamlines administration for large-scale universities and multi-program schools by consolidating data and automating complex workflows.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BocaVox today shared new customer outcomes from two institutions that represent the extent of what Maestro SIS was designed to handle: a K–12 public charter school serving three Ohio campuses, and a private university in Yucatán, Mexico enrolling more than 35,000 students annually across 36 academic programs.Both institutions came to Maestro SIS with different challenges — one needed to unify fragmented student data across multiple learning platforms; the other needed to overhaul a scheduling process that consumed an entire department for months at a time. What they both shared was the outcome: administrative teams are now operating with a fraction of the manual effort, and staff free to focus on students instead of systems.That adaptability was designed. Maestro SIS was built to support institutions that don't fit neatly into a single sector — schools running dual diploma programs for K–12 students in conjunction with Higher Ed offerings; colleges managing traditional classroom courses and online classes for international students; universities that support workforce programs ...in short, institutions that have multiple programs that need to accommodate different processes while maintaining all their data in a unified platform. It's a problem most student information systems weren't built to address.Universidad Marista de Mérida — Yucatán, MexicoScheduling at UMM had become one of the university's most resource-intensive operations with approximately 16 staff members working for several months each term just to schedule students in classrooms. After implementing Maestro SIS, that same process now falls to a single scheduler and takes only a few hours to set up and minutes to run.The platform also addressed UMM's billing complexity semester charges split across up to six installments, program-specific fees, and a high percentage of scholarship students and integrated regional payment processors to meet Mexican banking requirements, eliminating manual ledger reconciliation across multiple external sources."Maestro SIS transformed one of our most resource-intensive administrative processes. What once required 16 employees working for months can now be completed by a single scheduler in only a few hours."— Alfredo Martínez Solís, Director of Technology and InnovationQuaker Digital Academy — Ohio, United StatesQuaker Digital Academy serves K-12 and career-focused learners three populations with different compliance rules, academic calendars, and course delivery methods. Staff were previously managing these programs across three separate Learning Management Systems, entering the same student data in multiple places and waiting on sequential handoffs between departments.Maestro SIS consolidated all their programs into one platform in 2017. Enrollment, records, attendance tracking for state compliance, and LMS routing, for each student type, now run automatically with each program maintaining its own rules within a shared system."Maestro SIS has provided our school with a centralized platform for enrollment, student records management, and course access. Our staff can spend less time on manual data entry and redundant administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on supporting students and prospective families throughout the enrollment journey.”— Michael Ciereszewski, Assistant Superintendent of Technology and DataAbout BocaVoxBocaVox began by reinventing student information systems through Maestro SIS, with its student information system initially as a virtual education platform, dating back to the early 2000s. Maestro was the first SIS solution purpose-built for online schools, and has since expanded to serve K–12, Higher Education, and Adult Education institutions across the United States and in over 100 countries.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit bocavox.com or contact info@bocavox.com.

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