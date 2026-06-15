WORLD OF HURT LAUNCHES A NEW ERA OF FIRST AID AS A FORM OF SELF-EXPRESSION FOR GEN Z AND GEN ALPHA

World of Hurt

The teen and tween brand debuts 74 original bandage designs inspired by sport, style, stunts, and the general chaos of being a teenager.

We realized early on that traditional first aid brands force a choice between clinical beige and babyish, but this generation wants products that reflect personality, humor, emotion, and identity.” — Jeff Labovitz, Co-Founder of World of Hurt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World of Hurt, a first aid bandage brand built for the raw, chaotic, unfiltered reality of being a teenager, officially launches today on Amazon. The brand debuts with 74 original bandage designs across six themed pouches and a 100-count variety pack, each built around its own identity and tagline, from Crybaby’s “Sticks Thru Drama” to Off-Grid’s “Sticks Thru Touching Grass.”Created for teens and tweens raised in an era of personalization, digital expression, and emotional openness, World of Hurt rejects the status quo that has dominated the $5 billion first aid category for decades with a radically different approach to bandages: one that embraces both the physical and emotional “hurts” of growing up. The brand was built around a single insight: teens and tweens are among the bandage category’s largest users, and not a single brand has ever designed for them.“We realized early on that traditional first aid brands force a choice between clinical beige and babyish,” said Jeff Labovitz, Co-Founder of World of Hurt. “But this generation doesn’t want products that feel childish. They want products that reflect personality, humor, emotion, and identity. World of Hurt is first aid with attitude, built to meet them where they are culturally.”World of Hurt challenges the category at every level. Every design is bespoke, showcasing custom artwork created by Gen Z designers out of Otis College of Art and Design. The packaging is a durable, resealable pouch designed to live in a gym bag or locker, not buried in a medicine cabinet, and the bandage itself features a patent-pending shape inspired by skate and surf—wide at the center to provide better adhesion and coverage.“This generation personalizes everything now, from their phone cases to their playlists to the patches they wear on their faces. We see bandages not just as first aid, but as wearable extensions of personality, mood, humor, and style,” said John Reale, Co-Founder of World of Hurt. “We saw an opportunity to rethink first aid entirely and create something that felt emotionally relevant, visually exciting, and actually designed for the cuts, chaos, and comebacks that are all part of growing up.”Founded by CPG veterans Jeff Labovitz and John Reale, the brand started with one observation: while beauty, skincare, and wellness brands had evolved into culturally driven lifestyle categories, the bandage aisle was frozen in time. It remained clinical and beige on one end, preschool and cutesy on the other, with nothing for the generation that uses it most. Three rounds of research across 300 teens, tweens, and parents proved the gap was real. Ninety-seven percent of parents said their teens would be more likely to wear a bandage that reflected their personal style, and several said they'd wear one even if they weren't hurt. World of Hurt was built to fill this void.The company sees bandages as just the beginning of a much broader vision to modernize first aid for younger generations, with future expansion planned across adjacent categories tied to sports recovery, active lifestyles, and personal care.World of Hurt bandages are now available for purchase on Amazon, with additional product drops, collaborations, and retail expansion planned throughout 2026. You can find more information at theworldofhurt.com.

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