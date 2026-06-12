Dearing, GA (June 12, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Joseph Addison, age 45, of Dearing, GA, with Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Incest.

On Monday, June 8, 2026, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a child molestation case. As a result of the investigation, Addison was arrested on June 11, 2026, and booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-onlineor by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.