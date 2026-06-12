Grady County, GA (June 12, 2026) - At the request of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Grady County, GA. William Shane Allen, age 49, of Mitchell County, GA, was shot and injured. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2026, multiple law enforcement agencies began a manhunt for Allen near Highway 93 in Grady County, GA, stemming from a domestic incident and shooting that occurred earlier that day in Grady County, GA. The manhunt extended into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026. At about 1:00 a.m., law enforcement officers located Allen at the edge of a field near Highway 93. Allen then pointed a gun at the officers. Two deputies, one Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputy and one Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy, shot at Allen, hitting him at least two times. Law enforcement officers trained as medics provided medical aid to Allen on scene. Allen was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.