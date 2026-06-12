MDA Expands Ag Weather Network in East Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has expanded the Minnesota Ag Weather Network (MAWN) with three new weather stations in East Central Minnesota. The stations—located in Isanti, Kanabec, and Mille Lacs counties—add important coverage in an area where producers have needed more localized environmental data to support day‑to‑day decisions. The summer installation season launched last month with a new station in Chippewa County in Western Minnesota.

The additions build on the significant growth of the network over the past two years. Since 2024, the MDA has installed 28 MAWN stations as part of a statewide effort to ensure that every agricultural region has access to real‑time, site‑specific weather and soil information collected within 20 miles. With this expansion and additional stations scheduled for installation this summer, MAWN continues to close gaps and strengthen the accuracy of data available to Minnesota producers. All new stations are expected to be fully operational by the end of the growing season.

“Every farm in Minnesota depends on good information, and these stations help deliver it,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “As we expand the network, producers get a clearer picture of what’s happening in their fields so they can make decisions that protect their crops, their soil, and their water.”

What each MAWN station measures

Each station collects a broad range of real‑time weather and soil data essential to modern farm management, including:

Rainfall

Air temperature

Wind speed and direction

Dew point

Soil temperature (down to 7.5 feet)

Soil moisture (down to 40 inches)

Solar radiation

Snow depth and snow water equivalent

Decision‑support tools available

In addition to raw data, MAWN provides science‑based tools that help producers plan and respond to changing conditions:

Crop growing degree days

Irrigation scheduling guidance

Daily crop water‑use estimates

Disease‑risk forecasts

Temperature inversion alerts

MAWN is integrated into the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) to make all weather data and agronomic tools publicly available. Minnesota-based data can be accessed through the NDAWN Inversion App or online at the North Dakota Ag Weather Network.

State investment and continued progress

In 2023 and 2025, the MDA collectively received $5.25 million from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund to significantly expand MAWN. The funding allowed for the installation of more than 40 new stations in partnership with local soil and water conservation districts, the University of Minnesota, and NDAWN. With this year’s planned installations, the network continues to move toward comprehensive statewide coverage.

To view real‑time data or learn more about the Minnesota Ag Weather Network, visit: www.mda.state.mn.us/minnesota-ag-weather-network

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Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us