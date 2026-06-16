THE VERTICAL BUZZ EMERGES AS A LEADING VOICE IN THE RAPIDLY EXPANDING VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Vertical Buzz Vertical Buzz

As Mobile-First Storytelling Reshapes Global Entertainment, The Vertical Buzz Connects the Creators, Talent, and Innovators Driving the Vertical Revolution

The audience isn’t just showing up to hear interviews. They’re participating in conversations about where this industry is headed” — Buzz Leer the Vertical Buzz podcast host

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new entertainment category is emerging.

Across the globe, audiences are increasingly embracing professionally produced vertical dramas, micro dramas, and mobile-first storytelling experiences designed specifically for the way people consume content today. As platforms continue investing in vertical entertainment and creators explore new formats, an entirely new ecosystem of talent, producers, studios, educators, executives, investors, and technology companies is taking shape around the medium.

As this industry continues to evolve, so does the need for meaningful conversation, education, and connection among the people helping build it.

The Vertical Buzz, a weekly video podcast and media platform dedicated exclusively to vertical entertainment, has quickly become one of the industry’s emerging gathering places—bringing together creators, executives, performers, educators, founders, and innovators to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of mobile-first storytelling.

In just over 120 days since its launch, The Vertical Buzz has evolved from an independent podcast startup into a growing industry media platform connecting professionals across the vertical entertainment ecosystem.

During that time, the platform has produced more than 20 episodes, generated over 24,500 views, accumulated more than 4,000 hours of watch time, and built an engaged audience of nearly 1,100 subscribers. More importantly, it has become part of a larger conversation taking place across one of entertainment’s fastest-growing sectors.

The platform’s growth has attracted early sponsorship support from AEIRO, a technology company specializing in advanced air purification systems, and VertiCast, a casting and creator platform serving the vertical entertainment community. Their involvement reflects increasing interest from companies recognizing the rapid growth and long-term potential of the vertical entertainment marketplace.

“What excites me most is watching the community come together,” said Buzz Leer, founder and host of The Vertical Buzz. “The audience isn’t simply showing up to hear interviews. They’re participating in conversations about where this industry is headed, how it’s evolving, and what opportunities are being created for creators, performers, producers, executives, and audiences around the world.”

The Vertical Buzz has featured conversations with actors, producers, casting directors, platform executives, educators, founders, and industry leaders while expanding its presence through conference participation, festival appearances, live event coverage, and industry partnerships.

“We’ve had a front-row seat to something remarkable,” said Jason Hanan, owner of Glendale Podcast Studio and producer of The Vertical Buzz. “An entirely new entertainment category is emerging in real time. What Buzz has created is more than a podcast. It’s become a place where the people building this industry can share ideas, experiences, and opportunities while helping define what comes next.”

Upcoming initiatives include going on location in the Vertical Microdrama Market in Las Vegas, August 13 to 16th at the Sahara Las Vegas Casino. The Vertical Buzz will expanded coverage of industry events, live recordings, and continued development of programming designed to support and connect the growing vertical entertainment community.

“The vertical entertainment industry is still in the early chapters of what could become a major shift in how stories are created, distributed, and consumed,” added Leer. “Every major entertainment movement eventually develops its own media ecosystem. Our goal is to help document this one while it’s being built—to inform, inspire, and connect the people shaping its future.”

ABOUT THE VERTICAL BUZZ

The Vertical Buzz is a weekly video podcast and media platform dedicated exclusively to the vertical entertainment industry. Through conversations with actors, producers, executives, educators, founders, investors, and innovators, The Vertical Buzz explores the trends, opportunities, and stories shaping the future of vertical storytelling and mobile-first entertainment.

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