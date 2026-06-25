Reynolds EmpowerHome Team Climbs to #1 in Washington Business Journal's 2026 Corporate Philanthropist

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team ranks #1 for corporate giving in 2026. The mission-driven real estate team credits their incredible clients for fueling their community impact and philanthropic goals.

The Chantilly, VA real estate team secures the top spot for giving back in 2026, dedicating the milestone to the forever clients who make it possible.

For us, giving is not optional. It is a requirement and a purpose. This recognition reminds us why we do what we do. It is about people, service, and creating a lasting impact.” — Debbie Reynolds, Founder of Reynolds EmpowerHome Team

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynolds EmpowerHome Team has officially climbed to the #1 spot on the Washington Business Journal's 2026 Top Corporate Philanthropists list in the Small Companies by Giving category. EmpowerHome Team is a mission driven real estate organization that helps families achieve their dreams while giving back to the communities it serves. Building upon their previous recognition as the number four company on the Washington Business Journal's 2025 Top Corporate Philanthropists list, this 2026 achievement reflects EmpowerHome's deep commitment to philanthropy, service, and its mission of making a lasting difference in the communities it serves.

POWERED BY TRUST: GRATITUDE FOR FOREVER CLIENTS AND TEAM

The EmpowerHome Team extends heartfelt thanks to its clients and team members for making this recognition possible. At the heart of this #1 ranking is a profound gratitude for the clients who trust the team with their real estate needs. Because the team believes that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable, every home bought or sold directly fuels the company's philanthropic impact.

"To our team family who show up, give big, and love hard, thank you," said Sarah Reynolds, CEO of EmpowerHome. "To our forever clients, thank you for trusting us with your most important moments. And to our God, all the glory is Yours, always."

A PURPOSE DRIVEN MISSION

For EmpowerHome, giving is not an option; it is a purpose and a calling. EmpowerHome views this recognition as a milestone and also as motivation to do more. The company is committed to expanding its reach and continuing its philanthropic work so that future generations will benefit from a culture of generosity, faith, and service.

* The team's ongoing real estate success continuously advances the company's bold mission:

* Reaching 100 locations nationwide

* Serving 100 families per month at each location

* Giving one million dollars back to every community EmpowerHome serves

NEW 2026 IMPACT AND MILESTONES

In addition to ascending to the #1 ranking for the Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropists by Giving for 2026, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team was also named the #1 Mega Team in the United States for Families Served by the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. The scale of the team's national reach directly powers their local community impact. By serving more families than any other team in the U.S. this year, they are able to expand their financial support for vital organizations, including The Fisher House Foundation, which supports military families during medical crises, and Children's National Hospital.

ABOUT REYNOLDS EMPOWERHOME TEAM

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team is a mission driven real estate organization that helps families achieve their dreams while giving back to the communities it serves. With a vision of reaching 100 locations and contributing one million dollars annually in each, Reynolds EmpowerHome is redefining corporate philanthropy and setting a new standard for purpose driven business.

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