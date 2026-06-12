How Much is the Lombardo-Trump Economy Costing Nevadans This Week? 

CNBC: Trump says ‘I love the inflation’ after consumer price index hits 3-year high



Las Vegas Sun: US households, businesses stung by higher energy prices that have pushed inflation above 4%

Welcome back to your weekly rundown of the damage the Lombardo-Trump economy is doing to Nevada — from driving up costs to leaving working families behind.

Joe Lombardo is stumbling into the general election, only focused on caving to Donald Trump — the guy that told Nevadans “I love inflation” as inflation jumps to a three-year high because of his reckless policies.

Instead of actually fighting for Nevadans, Lombardo said families need to “feel a little pain” from Trump’s cost-raising agenda that he backs every chance he gets. And this “pain” is only getting worse — Nevada families have had to spend an extra $2,900 on average for things like food, energy and health care because of Lombardo and Trump’s failed leadership.

As Lombardo says Trump is doing a “fantastic job,” gas prices are up 35% with Nevadans having spent $360 on average more thanks to the White House’s war with Iran (that Lombardo was quick to back). On top of rising gas costs, Nevada families and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat with beef prices at record high of $7 per pound and coffee at $10 per pound.

📉 Here are the latest headlines on the Lombardo-Trump economy:

CNBC: Trump says ‘I love the inflation’ after consumer price index hits 3-year high

Nevada Current: Nevada voters share their frustrations with the economy

Bloomberg: Trump’s No Tax on Tips Gamble Risks Falling Short With Disgruntled Vegas Voters

2 News: Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces walk-in hours for SNAP assistance

Las Vegas Sun: US households, businesses stung by higher energy prices that have pushed inflation above 4%

Associated Press: American Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to steep jet fuel costs

📉 And here’s what they’re saying about it online:

📉 And finally, here’s what they’re saying on the airwaves:

“When 100,000 Nevadans are going to lose their health care, the result of which are going to be rural hospital closures, depleted nursing home care, and again Nevadan’s uninsured and higher premiums for all of us” – Attorney General Aaron Ford

###