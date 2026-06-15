Allergy Specialists Advise Caution as Sahara Dust Storm Returns to Mississippi

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sahara dust plume is making its way across the Atlantic and into the southeastern United States, with waves set to hit throughout the summer. Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic is advising residents to keep an eye on the dust’s progress and take precautions, particularly those with respiratory conditions. Originating from the Sahara Desert, this mass of dry, dusty air makes its way into the Gulf Coast region each year, carrying with it fine particles that can worsen air quality. With the arrival of each wave, Mississippians may notice hazy skies and increased allergy-like symptoms, especially in vulnerable individuals.

“Although the dust can create gorgeous skies in the mornings and evenings, it also poses serious problems for patients with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory concerns,” said Dr. Mark Murray, Allergist and Immunologist at MSAAC. “Our goal is to make our patients aware of the phenomenon and help them prepare so they can avoid an escalation of symptoms.”

The fine particles carried in the dust storm can irritate the eyes, throat, and lungs. Patients with asthma or chronic respiratory conditions may experience increased coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. Even those without preexisting conditions might notice itchy eyes or sinus discomfort.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic recommends the following precautions during the Sahara dust event:

-Limit outdoor activity, especially during peak dust levels

-Keep windows closed and run indoor air filtration if available

-Continue prescribed allergy and asthma medications consistently

-Contact your provider if symptoms worsen or become unmanageable

With 8 locations across the state, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic remains committed to helping Mississippians manage environmental triggers like the Sahara dust storm. For questions or to schedule an appointment, visit www.msaac.com.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic offices are located in Jackson, Ridgeland, Hattiesburg, Oxford, Meridian, D’Iberville, Starkville, and McComb. If you or a family member show signs of allergies, reach out to a location near you. For more information about Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic, visit their website at msaac.com and follow them on Facebook at @MississippiAsthmaandAllergyClinicPA and Twitter at @MSAsthmaAllergy.

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