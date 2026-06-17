Tech Entrepreneur Lists Secluded 130-Acre North Idaho Estate for $20 Million

Outdoor living spaces with expansive lake views are incorporated throughout the property. A contemporary design incorporates natural materials with surrounding nature that creates spaces where the two meet. The main house is situated on a ridge in the landscape through which mountain streams and springs converge.

The compound's extensive acreage provides potential for future development, conservation, or legacy ownership.

This offering represents a very rare opportunity to acquire one of the region's premier residential estates.” — Tom Puckett

HOPE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Grady, designer, entrepreneur and founder of Digital Lifestyle Outfitters (DLO), a pioneering company in the iPod, iPhone and mobile-device accessories market, has listed his private 130-acre North Idaho estate for $20 million.Perched high above Lake Pend Oreille, the property encompasses privacy, expansive lake and mountain views, and one of the region's most significant residential landholdings.Set amid the natural beauty of northern Idaho, the estate occupies a commanding position overlooking Lake Pend Oreille and surrounding mountain ranges. The property offers a rare combination of private acreage, architectural refinement and direct access to outdoor recreation that has made the region increasingly attractive to buyers seeking to live a mountain-lake lifestyle.The contemporary main residence is situated on a ridge through which pristine and abundant mountain water is naturally funneled. Its design combines architectural precision with natural materials. Exposed timber beams, expansive glass, and an open living plan frame views of the surrounding landscape from nearly every room. A chef's kitchen, multiple gathering spaces, and thoughtfully curated finishes reflect a design philosophy centered on simplicity, functionality, and a connection to the outdoors.Additional structures, terraces, stonework, and landscaped grounds maximize its many vantage points of the lake and surrounding mountains. The property's natural setting supports abundant wildlife, including bald eagles, moose, deer, and a resident elk herd that traverses the landscape.The estate provides convenient access to a variety of year-round recreation, including boating and lake activities from Hope Marina , golf at the nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed course at The Idaho Club and skiing and mountain biking at acclaimed Schweitzer Mountain Resort Grady's connection to the early stages of Apple and the design principles that emanated from its core are evident throughout the property's execution. Known for helping shape the early accessory ecosystem surrounding Apple's iPod and iPhone, Grady applied many of the same principles to the property: clean lines, thoughtful materials, and a focus on human experience."The things I value most about this expansive property are its breathtaking views, private immersion in nature and proximity to world class outdoor recreation," said Grady. "Every season brings a different experience, and the resident wildlife become a part of daily life. Words and pictures cannot convey the feeling one gets when on the property let alone live on it. It is remarkable. It has to be experienced."Beyond its residential appeal, the property's extensive acreage offers flexibility for future development, recreation, conservation, or legacy ownership, making it both a private retreat and a long-term investment asset."Large-acreage properties with this level of privacy, views, and quality improvements rarely come to market in North Idaho," said listing agent Tom Puckett. "This offering represents a very rare opportunity to acquire one of the region's premier residential estates."Lake Pend Oreille and the surrounding territory of North Idaho have experienced growing interest from buyers seeking natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and a private lifestyle. Large, contiguous landholdings overlooking the lake remain increasingly scarce, particularly those featuring modern improvements and significant infrastructure.The property is listed by Tom Puckett of Realm Partners in Sandpoint, Idaho.About Jeff GradyJeff Grady is an entrepreneur, designer, and founder of Digital Lifestyle Outfitters (DLO), a consumer electronics company recognized for helping establish the market for iPod, iPhone, and mobile-device accessories. DLO products were distributed through major retailers worldwide and helped define the emerging mobile-accessories category during the early growth of Apple's ecosystem.

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