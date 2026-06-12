Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Track Down and Arrest 22-Year-Old Nevada Man Accused of Victimizing Acadiana Child Online

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation tracked down and arrested a 22-year-old from Nevada for victimizing an Acadiana child through online exploitation and other internet-based crimes.

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which helped launch the investigation.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 22-year-old Christian Jonathan Carnes, of Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 20, 2026, following the investigation. The warrant included the following charges:

3 counts - Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (La. R.S. 14:81) – Felony

1 count - Criminal Assistance to Suicide (La. R.S. 14:32.12) – Felony

2 counts - Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (La. R.S. 14:81.3) – Felony

1 count - Extortion (La. R.S. 14:66) – Felony

The child victim did not actually commit suicide but was being enticed to do so by the suspect.

With assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Carnes was located, arrested, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada on the active warrant. Carnes subsequently waived extradition and was transported to Lafayette Parish on June 11, 2026, to face the charges related to the victim in Louisiana.

Carnes also has an active federal arrest warrant obtained by Homeland Security Investigations stemming from the same investigation.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Carnes is believed to have victims throughout the United States.

"This case should serve as a clear warning: if anyone intends to do harm to a child in the State of Louisiana, we will find you and extradite you here to face the Louisiana justice system. Thank you to all our law enforcement partners for their hard work and assistance on this case," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Upon his arrival in Lafayette Parish, Carnes was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

No bond has been set at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.