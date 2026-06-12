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Attorney General Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Lafayette man for 10 counts of Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Lafayette man for Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13.

26-year-old Bryan Giovanny Torres, of Maple Drive in Lafayette, was arrested on June 11, 2026, for:

  • 10 counts - LA R.S 14:81.1E(5)(a), Child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13 - Felony

The investigation began after agents received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Torres was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

His bond has been set at $75,000.


Our investigation is ongoing.



*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attorney General Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Lafayette man for 10 counts of Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13

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