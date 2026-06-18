From Molecule to Market: Synkriom and AptaPharma Partner to Advance Pharmaceutical Innovation

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synkriom, a leader in pharmaceutical consulting, technology, and supply chain governance solutions, and AptaPharma, a premier U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), entered into a strategic partnership focused on accelerating the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of complex pharmaceutical therapies.

The collaboration combines AptaPharma’s advanced formulation science and patented Sugar Lipid Polymer (SLP®) platform with Synkriom’s expertise in pharmaceutical consulting, commercialization, compliance, and operational governance to create an integrated pathway from molecule to market.

Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, AptaPharma operates an 83,000 sq. ft. cGMP manufacturing campus specializing in complex oral and liquid drug formulations. The company provides end-to-end CDMO services spanning concept development, formulation, manufacturing, and commercialization, with expertise in controlled-release solid dosage forms, oral liquids and suspensions, and softgel manufacturing.

At the center of AptaPharma’s innovation platform is its patented and FDA-recognized Sugar Lipid Polymer (SLP®) technology, designed to address some of the pharmaceutical industry’s most difficult formulation challenges, including poor solubility, low bioavailability, product instability, and patient tolerability issues. The platform enhances formulation performance while supporting more patient-friendly therapies through improved stability, taste masking, and reduced gastrointestinal irritation.

As part of the partnership, Synkriom CEO Komal Dangi has joined AptaPharma as Managing Partner, further strengthening the strategic alignment between the organizations and expanding their shared commitment to patient-centered pharmaceutical innovation.

Together, the companies will support pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations across the full product lifecycle through:

· Advanced formulation and development solutions

· Clinical and commercial manufacturing support

· Regulatory and compliance readiness

· Commercialization strategy and operational scaling

· Supply chain governance and manufacturing visibility

· Specialized talent acquisition and program support

The partnership also strengthens pharmaceutical manufacturing governance through Synkriom’s supply chain and compliance solutions, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, regulatory readiness, and commercialization timelines.

AptaPharma’s agile U.S.-based CDMO model combines the regulatory rigor and manufacturing quality of a global provider with the responsiveness of a specialized innovation partner. Its FDA-inspected, NDA/ANDA-compliant manufacturing facility supports both emerging biotech companies and established pharmaceutical brands with high-quality, regulatory-ready development and manufacturing solutions.

The partnership reinforces both organizations’ shared vision of transforming how complex therapies are developed, manufactured, and commercialized while delivering scalable, high-quality, patient-centric pharmaceutical solutions.

About Synkriom

Synkriom, is a Global consulting, HR technology, and supply chain solutions company supporting life sciences organizations across the full product lifecycle — from talent acquisition and development strategy to commercialization, manufacturing governance, and compliance optimization.

About AptaPharma

AptaPharma is a premier U.S.-based CDMO specializing in the contract development and manufacturing of complex oral and liquid drug formulations. Through its integrated cGMP infrastructure and patented Sugar Lipid Polymer (SLP®) platform, AptaPharma helps pharmaceutical partners solve critical formulation challenges while accelerating development and commercialization of differentiated therapies under its mission of “Better Solutions, Brighter Health.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.