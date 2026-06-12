New Orleans Author & Speaker Danyelle Bridges Hosts Transformational Women’s Experience on Healing, Legacy, & Purpose

Attendees gather in prayer and unity during the 2026 Crowned with Grace Awards Ceremony hosted by Divine Angels Outreach Ministry. Danyelle H. Bridges, Founder and President of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry, addresses attendees during the 2026 Crowned with Grace Awards Ceremony. Dr. Irielle Banks, 2026 Angel Award Recipient, receives recognition during the Crowned with Grace Awards Ceremony. Deidra Bovie, 2026 Angel Award Recipient, is honored during the Crowned with Grace Awards Ceremony. Corisma Barnes, 2026 Angel Award Recipient, is recognized during the Crowned with Grace Awards Ceremony.

Danyelle Bridges brings women together for an inspiring evening of healing, empowerment, wellness awareness, and legacy-building.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a vision rooted in personal struggle, testimony, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting women has grown into a powerful movement of healing and empowerment.Crowned with Grace: A Celebration of Legacy & Love, founded by Danyelle Bridges, Founder and President of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry, provides women with a safe, inspiring space to share their stories, honor their journeys, and embrace the grace that has carried them through life’s most challenging seasons.Held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Metairie, Louisiana, the event brought together women from across the community for an unforgettable evening focused on healing, encouragement, reflection, connection, and personal transformation.“The purpose of this event is to capture the essence of grace that so many women walk in daily, yet often forget still covers them,” said Bridges. “Crowned with Grace was created to remind women that even after life’s hardships, they remain worthy of love, honor, healing, and purpose.”Throughout the evening, attendees experienced heartfelt fellowship, powerful testimonies, and meaningful moments of connection, all set in an atmosphere rooted in compassion, resilience, and community. Women were encouraged to embrace their stories, celebrate their victories, and recognize their strength to overcome adversity.One of the evening’s most inspiring highlights was the presentation of the prestigious Angel Award, honoring three extraordinary women whose lives exemplify grace, perseverance, resilience, and unwavering strength amid personal trials and triumphs. Their stories served as a powerful reminder that challenges can become catalysts for growth, impact, and purpose.The event also underscored the importance of health advocacy and wellness awareness, with support from dedicated community leaders and sponsors. Special recognition was given to Dr. Tori Wiley, PharmD, Cancer and Community Research Advocate, and Dr. Irielle Banks-Jenkins, Diabetes Nurse Practitioner, for their efforts to raise awareness of head and throat cancer during the launch of the Sandra M. Bridges Foundation.The foundation was established in honor of Bridges’ beloved mother-in-love, Sandra M. Bridges, whose courageous battle with salivary cancer inspired a renewed commitment to education, awareness, support, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by serious illness.As stories of perseverance, faith, and healing were shared throughout the evening, attendees were reminded of the transformative power of compassion, community, and human connection. The event left lasting memories and inspired women to move forward with renewed confidence, hope, and purpose.Bridges extends her heartfelt appreciation to every sponsor, volunteer, team member, wellness advocate, and community partner whose generosity and dedication made the experience possible. Their collective support was vital to creating an event that celebrated healing, love, resilience, and legacy.Through initiatives such as Crowned with Grace, Divine Angels Outreach Ministry continues its mission to impact communities through outreach, encouragement, education, and compassionate service, while creating spaces that inspire healing, hope, empowerment, and lasting transformation.For more information about Danyelle Bridges, Divine Angels Outreach Ministry, or future community initiatives, visit danyellebridges.com.

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