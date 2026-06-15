Prositions Launches EZPZ Train: A Revolutionary Mobile-First Training Platform for Deskless and Frontline Workers

The new EZPZ Train platform offers a fast, accessible training solution, helping organizations reach a group that makes up roughly 80% of the global workforce.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc., a leader in innovative talent transformation and learning technology, recently announced the launch of EZPZ Train, a mobile-first training platform specifically engineered to reach the deskless and frontline workforce.While traditional Learning Management Systems (LMS) were originally designed for office-based employees with consistent computer access, statistics show that approximately 80% of the global workforce does not work behind a desk. EZPZ Train solves the engagement gap for these employees, as well as modern learners, by delivering training directly to their mobile devices within seconds.“EZPZ Train is built to make training easier for deskless and frontline employees,” said Tommy Russell, President of EZPZ Train. “With immediate access to more than 1,500 training videos, learners can build skills, track progress, and earn digital badges without apps, logins, or company email addresses. It’s simple, flexible training that meets people where they work.”EZPZ Train distinguishes itself by eliminating the three most common barriers to digital learning:• No login: Removes the need for complex credentials that deskless workers often lose or forget.• No company email: Reaches employees who do not have a dedicated corporate email address.• No app download: Training is accessible instantly through the mobile browser, requiring no local storage or installation.Alongside its sister company OutplacementPro, Prositions will showcase the new platform at the SHRM26 Conference in Miami, Florida, from June 16th through June 19th. Attendees can visit the team to experience live demos of EZPZ Train's capabilities. Representatives from Prositions, EZPZ Train, and OutplacementPro will all be present at the conference to demonstrate how the Prositions family of companies can engage, develop, and support their workforce from recruitment through career transition."We are incredibly excited to be heading to SHRM26 and showcasing how our solutions work together," said Jill Dillenburg, Prositions' Chief Marketing Officer. "To celebrate, we're running a few exclusive Show Specials that you can take advantage of, whether you're attending or not, including three free months of EZPZ Train and a free pair of our famous light-up shoes."For more information about EZPZ Train or the SHRM26 Show Specials, email Jill Dillenburg at jdillenburg@prositions.com, or schedule a 15-minute call with her here. About Prositions, Inc.Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance solutions designed to help organizations build skills and support workforce success. With a focus on practical tools and measurable outcomes, Prositions develops innovative platforms like EZPZ Train to make training more accessible and effective for the modern, mobile workforce. For more information, visit www.prositions.com About EZPZ TrainEZPZ Train is a mobile-first nanolearning platform designed for frontline and deskless workers. Built for speed and accessibility, EZPZ Train delivers short-form video content that requires no app, no login, and no computer, making it ideal for organizations that need to reach employees wherever they are. It also includes the EZPZ Video Library of over 1,500 short mobile-first videos on 20 of the most popular subjects, like OSHA safety, HR compliance, and other business-related topics. For more information, visit www.ezpzvideos.com About OutplacementProOutplacementPro is a leading provider of modern, flexible, and affordable outplacement solutions designed for organizations of all sizes. Leveraging expert coaching, personalized career transition support, the latest placement technologies, and now a library of microlearning content for upskilling and retraining, OutplacementPro helps displaced workers quickly secure meaningful employment while protecting employer brands and reducing organizational risk. For more information, visit www.outplacementpro.com

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