Traffic moved to temporary bypass on I-94 West Business Loop in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. — On Wednesday, June 10, traffic moved to the paved temporary bypass along the I-94 West Business Loop. Drivers can expect to remain on the bypass for several weeks while crews work on the west/southwest half of the business loop and begin roundabout construction at 23rd Avenue/County Road 10.

An all-way stop is in place at the intersection of State Avenue and the I-94 West Business Loop. Concrete barriers and other traffic control devices separate drivers from the active construction area, and two-way traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website dot.nd.gov/dickinsonbusinessloop. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.