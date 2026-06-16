VeriKlick Announces Strategic Partnerships with India Global Capability Centers to Accelerate High-Volume Hiring

AI-powered assessments, candidate verification, and workforce intelligence help GCCs hire faster, improve quality, and increase retention with skills alignment.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick, a leading global provider of AI-driven talent acquisition technology and workforce solutions, today announced a strategic initiative to partner with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across India to support large-scale hiring through its proprietary candidate evaluation, assessment, and verification platform.

As multinational organizations continue expanding their GCC and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations, talent acquisition leaders face growing pressure to rapidly fill large numbers of roles while maintaining hiring quality, reducing risk, and improving retention. VeriKlick addresses these challenges by combining AI-powered skills assessments, candidate authentication, workforce analytics, and scalable recruitment support into a single solution designed for enterprise hiring at scale.

Unlike traditional recruiting technologies that focus primarily on sourcing or applicant tracking, VeriKlick helps organizations identify job-ready candidates with validated skills before hiring decisions are made. The platform enables employers to efficiently assess large candidate populations, verify credentials, and align talent capabilities with role requirements—reducing time-to-hire, improving hiring accuracy, and minimizing costly turnover caused by skill mismatches. Beyond recruitment, VeriKlick helps organizations identify skill gaps and support targeted learning and development initiatives, enabling employees to upskill faster and adapt to evolving business requirements.

"Global Capability Centers have become essential growth engines for multinational enterprises, but scaling talent acquisition without compromising quality remains a major challenge," said Komal Dangi, CEO of VeriKlick. "Our partnerships with GCCs bring together AI-driven assessments, candidate verification, and workforce intelligence to help organizations make faster, more confident hiring decisions while improving long-term employee success and retention."

India's GCC ecosystem continues to experience rapid growth across technology, operations, finance, customer experience, and shared services functions. VeriKlick's platform enables GCCs to efficiently evaluate large candidate populations, validate credentials, and identify top talent through a data-driven approach that improves both hiring outcomes and workforce stability.

By helping employers hire candidates whose skills are proven and aligned to business needs, VeriKlick delivers a measurable advantage over conventional HR technology solutions. While most platforms focus primarily on tracking applicants, VeriKlick enables organizations to qualify, validate, and develop talent at scale through AI-powered assessments, candidate verification, workforce intelligence, and targeted upskilling. This continuous talent lifecycle approach empowers rapidly growing GCCs and BPO organizations to accelerate high-volume hiring, improve talent quality, strengthen retention, and build workforce readiness for long-term business growth.

For more information about VeriKlick's GCC hiring solutions and assessment platform, visit veriklick.com.

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick is an AI-powered talent acquisition and workforce solutions company helping enterprises hire smarter at scale. Through advanced candidate assessments, verification technology, workforce analytics, and recruitment process support, VeriKlick enables organizations to accelerate hiring, improve talent quality, and build stronger, more productive workforces.

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