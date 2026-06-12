Bud Board National Parks Announces Grand Opening Event Near Carlsbad Caverns

Bud Board National Parks Grand Opening event graphic for June 20, 2026, at 4105 National Parks Hwy in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Bud Board National Parks hosts a June 20 grand opening in Carlsbad with 25+ vendors, education, advocacy, food, games, and community.

CARLSBAD, NM, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bud Board Dispensary , Smoke Shop & Lounge will host a June 20 celebration focused on community, education, advocacy, local vendors, and Southeast New Mexico hospitality.Bud Board Dispensary, Smoke Shop & Lounge is inviting the Carlsbad community, adult travelers, cannabis advocates, educators, industry leaders, and local vendors to celebrate the grand opening of its National Parks Highway location on **Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 8 AM to midnight**.The event will take place at **4105 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM**, near the route many travelers use when heading toward White’s City, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and other Southeast New Mexico attractions. In other words, it is a convenient stop before the caves, after the caves, or for locals who simply like their grand openings with a little more personality.The celebration is designed to be more than a quick ribbon-cutting. Bud Board is planning a community-centered event with **25+ vendor partners**, local food and drink vendors, games, music, education-focused conversations, and appearances from cannabis advocates, educators, and industry professionals. Featured vendor partners are expected to include names such as **Cookies, Elevated, Ghost, Dime**, and more.“This grand opening is about bringing people together,” said a Bud Board representative. “We wanted to create something welcoming, educational, and memorable for Carlsbad, for travelers, and for the larger cannabis community in New Mexico. We love a good celebration, but we also believe people should leave knowing more than they did when they walked in.”Bud Board’s National Parks location was created with both Carlsbad residents and travelers in mind. Located on National Parks Highway, the store is positioned near one of the most recognized travel corridors in the area. For adults visiting Southeast New Mexico, the new location adds another local stop along the route while highlighting the role of regulated cannabis businesses, responsible education, and community connection.The June 20 event will focus on local participation, responsible conversation, and a welcoming atmosphere. Guests can expect **25+ vendor partners**, cannabis advocates, educators, industry leaders, local food and drink vendors, music, cornhole, games, and a lounge-focused environment for adults. The event is intended for adults and will follow applicable New Mexico rules and regulations.Education and advocacy are central to the grand opening. Bud Board is planning the event as a place where adults can meet knowledgeable professionals, learn more about New Mexico’s regulated cannabis market, and ask questions in a comfortable setting. No one should need a decoder ring to understand responsible cannabis use, local rules, or what a regulated dispensary brings to a community.“Cannabis education matters,” the Bud Board representative said. “People deserve clear information, a safe environment, and a place where they can ask real questions without feeling rushed or judged.”In addition to cannabis industry partners, the event will include local and community vendor partners offering food, drinks, crafts, and local goods. Bud Board sees the grand opening as an opportunity to support local businesses and give residents and visitors another reason to spend time in the National Parks Highway area.**Event:** Bud Board National Parks Grand Opening**Date:** Saturday, June 20, 2026**Time:** 8 AM to Midnight**Location:** 4105 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM**Host:** Bud Board Dispensary - Smoke Shop & Lounge**Website:** [Bud Board Dispensary]( https://budboard.biz/ Bud Board Dispensary serves Southeast New Mexico with locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs. The new Bud Board National Parks location expands the company’s Carlsbad presence with a dispensary, smoke shop, and lounge concept designed for locals, travelers, and adults visiting the National Parks Highway area.For more information on the event and vendor list, visit the National Parks Grand Opening Page

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