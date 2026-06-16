VOX Telehealth and NC Medical Society Foundation Join Forces to Expand Whole-Person Health

Collaboration aims to connect underserved communities and independent practices with personalized health navigation statewide

This strategic collaboration represents a meaningful step forward for improving health outcomes for rural populations in North Carolina.” — David Brown, Founder and CEO of VOX Telehealth

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOX Telehealth is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation (NCMSF) , the philanthropic arm of the North Carolina Medical Society . Together, the organizations will work to expand access to whole-person health resources across North Carolina, with a particular focus on underserved communities, rural populations, and independent medical practices throughout the state.This collaboration brings together the VOX+WPI HealthHub — a proactive, hybrid engagement platform powered by the proprietary Whole Person Index (WPI) — with the NCMSF’s deep-rooted commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for all North Carolinians. By combining VOX’s concierge navigational support and longitudinal adherence management with NCMSF’s established statewide network and community health expertise, the partnership will create more connected, personalized health and wellness for patients and clinicians alike.“This strategic collaboration represents a meaningful step forward for improving health outcomes for rural populations in North Carolina,” said David Brown, Founder and CEO of VOX Telehealth. “The NCMSF has spent decades building trust with physicians, communities, and patients across this state. By integrating VOX’s whole-person engagement model and HealthHub technology with their established networks, we can help close the gap between access and action — ensuring more North Carolinians get engaged and stay engaged in their health and wellness.”The VOX+WPI HealthHub translates complex health data into prioritized, actionable insights at the individual, population, and community levels. Its proprietary hybrid engagement model pairs a proactive platform interface with a human concierge navigational support team, facilitating what VOX calls the “power of the person”: keeping individuals connected, accountable, and moving forward across their health and wellness journeys regardless of demographics or geography.Through the NCMSF collaboration, this model will be positioned to reach populations that have historically faced barriers to high-quality, coordinated care, including patients in rural and medically underserved areas of North Carolina who are served by the Foundation’s Community Practitioner Program and independent medical practices supported through the Foundation’s network.“The goal of NCMSF has always been to support rural practices in our region so that they would not only survive but thrive in a quickly evolving environment,” said Franklin Walker, Executive Director at NCMSF. “Our partnership with VOX in the deployment of their Whole Person Health Hub is the next step in our efforts as a convener of rural practices to facilitate optimal patient care, optimal workflow efficiencies, and an optimal work environment for those who are engaging this population every day.”Together, VOX Telehealth and NCMSF are committed to a whole-person health strategy that proactively identifies risk, strengthens engagement, and reinforces adherence across all spheres of health. The partnership is designed to:• Expand access to whole-person health navigation for underserved and rural North Carolina communities• Support independent medical practices and clinicians with engagement tools that reduce patient dropout and improve outcomes• Strengthen clinician, employee, and patient wellness through coordinated, data-driven care resources• Improve the health of underserved populations through personalized, population-level insights and targeted resource allocation• Reduce the cost of care through prevention, early risk identification, and improved adherence• Generate measurable clinical and community impact aligned with the NCMSF missionAbout the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation (NCMSF)The North Carolina Medical Society Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the North Carolina Medical Society, founded in 1849 and the oldest professional member organization in North Carolina. The NCMSF’s mission is to improve access to quality healthcare for all North Carolinians. Its programs include the Community Practitioner Program, which places primary care providers in rural and medically underserved areas; the Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership; clinician wellness and mental health initiatives; and disaster relief support. To learn more, visit www.ncmedsoc.org About VOX TelehealthVOX Telehealth’s VOX+WPI HealthHub and Health Journey Platform is supported by its proprietary adherence management model, which combines proactive technology with a human concierge navigational support team to meet the needs of every person across all demographics. This unique model facilitates the “power of the person,” engaging patients throughout their care journeys and keeping them connected and accountable, leading to greater satisfaction, improved outcomes, and reduced cost of care. To learn more, visit www.voxtelehealth.com

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