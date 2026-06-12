They Built the Future—and Won: Morgan Students Capture National AI Innovation Title

Team HAX Lab Create SocialSense AI, a Privacy-First App Using Artificial Intelligence to Help Students Manage Social Anxiety and Strengthen Communication Skills

When the nation’s brightest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students gathered in Austin, Texas, to envision the future of technology, a team from Morgan State University didn’t just compete—they set the standard.

Four student innovators from Morgan’s Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Lab emerged as national champions in the 2026 PROPEL Center Future of Tech Innovation Challenge. The team earned first place among teams representing HBCUs from across the country and secured a $35,000 grand prize for their AI-powered solution.

Their victory marks a defining achievement not only for the students themselves, but also for Morgan State’s growing reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence, innovation and technology-driven problem solving.

Representing the Department of Computer Science and the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS), Team HAX Lab—comprised of Osita Odunze (Computer Science), Jaden Reeves (Cloud Computing), Daniel Onyejiekwe (Computer Science) and Fikewa Akindolire (Information Systems)—distinguished itself in one of the most competitive collegiate technology challenges in the nation. Odunze, Reeves and Onyejiekwe graduated this past May during the University’s 149th Spring Commencement Ceremony, and Akindolire is a rising junior.

Hosted by the PROPEL Center and supported by Apple and Southern Company, the Future of Tech Innovation Challenge attracted more than 1,100 applicants from 89 HBCUs nationwide. From that pool, only 70 finalists representing 17 institutions advanced to the national competition. Students were tasked with identifying real-world challenges, designing AI-driven solutions and pitching their innovations before industry leaders and technology professionals.

The innovation that propelled Team HAX Lab to the top was SocialSense AI, a privacy-first application designed within the Apple ecosystem to help college students and others navigate social anxiety by building confidence in real-world interactions. Developed from concept to full-stack prototype, the platform leverages data from devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch to analyze conversational dynamics, engagement levels and indicators of nervousness during social exchanges. Using artificial intelligence, SocialSense AI delivers personalized feedback, actionable insights and progress tracking that help users strengthen communication skills, reduce anxiety and become more comfortable in social settings over time. Notably, the application was engineered with privacy at its core, ensuring that sensitive personal data remains securely stored on the user’s device rather than in the cloud—a feature that resonated strongly with judges evaluating both innovation and real-world applicability.

For Team HAX Lab, the experience represented more than a competition. It was an opportunity to apply classroom learning to meaningful challenges, collaborate across disciplines and demonstrate how emerging technologies can create tangible impact.

“As the Director and Advisor of the HAX Lab, I could not be prouder of this accomplishment and the hard work, creativity and dedication these students demonstrated throughout the competition,” said Naja A. Mack, Ph.D., assistant professor of Computer Science and director of the Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Lab. Dr. Mack, who was present throughout the competition, provided the necessary encouragement every step of the way.

The team's success reflects the innovation-focused environment cultivated within the HAX Lab, where students explore the intersection of human-centered design and artificial intelligence to develop solutions that address complex societal needs. Their first-place finish also underscores Morgan’s commitment to preparing students to lead in industries increasingly shaped by advanced technologies.

For sophomore Information Systems major Fikewa Akindolire, the challenge provided valuable insight into the career path she hopes to pursue.

“It’s not just about winning; it really just gave me insights and reaffirmed my career aspirations of becoming a product manager,” Akindolire said in an interview with Black Enterprise. “Being able to see a product from inception all the way to fruition, prototyping and actually being able to pitch it—that’s exactly what I want to do in terms of being able to develop a product.”

While the competition culminated in a national title and financial award, the students say the experience delivered something equally valuable: professional growth, industry connections and firsthand exposure to the innovation ecosystem shaping tomorrow’s workforce.

The members of Team HAX Lab also have ambitious plans for their winnings, including investing in future educational pursuits, entrepreneurial ventures and community-focused initiatives that support those experiencing homelessness.

Their victory serves as a powerful example of what is possible when talent, opportunity and purpose converge. It also reinforces the mission of Morgan State University—to produce graduates equipped not only to participate in the future, but to create it.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries and societies around the globe, Morgan students are proving they are ready to lead that transformation. And in Austin this spring, they demonstrated that the future of technology is being shaped right here at Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University.