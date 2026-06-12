Can Ai Have Intuition About Critical Decisions? AngelAi's new AI model with Uncertainty Awareness avoids bad decisions

Professor Arin Brahma and Pavan Agarwal

AngelAi Commercializes Groundbreaking Research, Bringing Risk-Aware Decision Intelligence to High-Stakes Financial Services and Enterprise Markets

We are the only team to deliver end-to-end AI in financial services that has been proven on millions of transactions. The institutions that lead the market will be those that can deploy AI.” — Pavan Agarwal Founder and CEO AngelAi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelAi www.angelai.com ), the pioneer in responsible AI and risk-aware decision intelligence for banking and financial services, today announced a major leap forward in AI governance. In collaboration with lead scientist Professor Arin Brahma, AngelAi has unveiled a cutting-edge, uncertainty-aware machine learning framework designed to eliminate the costly blind spots of traditional AI models.The underlying research, accepted for presentation at the prestigious DESRIST 2026 International Conference in Munster, Germany, challenges the status quo of how enterprises select and deploy AI and will be published shortly.Moving Beyond the "Lab Score"Today, most organizations select AI models based purely on traditional lab metrics like accuracy, precision, or F1 scores. However, a model that aces a controlled lab test can fail spectacularly in production when faced with shifting market conditions, new customer segments, or regulatory changes. In high-risk industries, standard AI doesn't know what it doesn't know.AngelAi’s new framework solves this by introducing a proprietary performance–uncertainty tradeoff. Instead of chasing marginal, high-risk gains in accuracy, the framework selects models engineered for real-world robustness, consistency, and absolute decision reliability.“Most organizations still treat AI model selection as a pure performance-ranking exercise,” said Professor Arin Brahma, first author of the research. “In high-stakes domains, the right model isn't always the one with the highest lab score. It’s the one that delivers the ultimate balance between predictive power and quantified certainty under real-world pressure.”Proven at Enterprise ScaleTo prove the framework's commercial viability, it was battle-tested on a massive enterprise dataset: five years of electronic health records comprising 7.9 million data points from a major U.S. pediatric hospital. While the initial empirical use case optimized patient scheduling, the underlying engine is built specifically to handle the high-stakes, compliance-heavy demands of the financial sector.For banking and financial institutions, AngelAi is turning this research into immediate operational value, transforming key pillars including:• Precision Credit Risk & Fraud Detection: Pinpointing high-confidence fraud patterns while slashing false positives.• Intelligent Automation vs. Human Oversight: Automatically identifying high-certainty cases for instant processing, while seamlessly routing high-uncertainty edge cases to human experts.• Next-Gen Model Risk Management (MRM): Providing bulletproof compliance analytics and defensible AI decisions that satisfy strict regulatory scrutiny.The New Standard for Responsible AI“We are the only team to deliver end-to-end AI in financial services that has been proven over the years and on hundreds of thousands of transactions,” said Pavan Agarwal, Founder and CEO of AngelAi. “The institutions that lead the market next will be those that can deploy AI with absolute confidence, transparency, and control. This uncertainty-aware framework is a massive differentiator for AngelAi, giving our clients a rock-solid foundation for AI solutions that are highly predictive, risk-aware, and operationally trustworthy.”While standard AI platforms compete on speed or marginal accuracy metrics, AngelAi is addressing the deepest pain point in the enterprise market: the ability to deploy AI responsibly where errors are costly and scrutiny is high. With this patent pending technology, AngelAi cements its position at the forefront of the responsible AI landscape, translating complex academic breakthroughs into high-ROI enterprise software.About AngelAi and Celligence LLC:AngelAi has been developed by Celligence LLC, one of the fastest growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.AngelAi has a licensing agreement with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277 to deliver superior quality financial services. Mortgage and other financial services are provided by Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277. Celligence LLC is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.