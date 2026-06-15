Jonathane Ricci Announces UNJUST MATTERS™, a Forthcoming Podcast on Self-Determination and the Right to Remain Silent

UNJUST MATTERS™ — a forthcoming educational podcast by Jonathane Ricci. Season One: Master Your Right to Remain Silent.

Veteran wealth-protection attorney opens a new chapter teaching the protective disciplines directly. Forthcoming; first season completed in production.

A single conversation helps one person once. A body of teaching, built carefully, can help quietly for years. That is the direction this work is moving toward.” — Jonathane Ricci

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathane Ricci , a dual-licensed attorney with more than three decades of experience in wealth protection for high-net-worth individuals and families, and founder of JR Wealth Management, becoming ELITEWEALTH.LAW, today announced UNJUST MATTERS ™, a forthcoming educational podcast that teaches the protective disciplines he has practiced throughout his career. The first season is titled “Master Your Right to Remain Silent .”The podcast marks a deliberate expansion of Ricci's professional focus toward direct education. Where his practice has long centered on confidential, individualized work, UNJUST MATTERS™ makes the underlying disciplines available in a teaching format for a broader audience of accomplished individuals, families, and the professionals who advise them.“For thirty years I have watched capable people create difficulty for themselves in a single unguarded conversation, long before a lawyer was ever called,” said Jonathane Ricci. “The discipline of answering only the question asked is among the most valuable skills an intelligent person can learn. It is teachable. Most people have simply never been taught it.”Each episode addresses one principle that sophisticated individuals are often assumed to understand but are rarely taught systematically, and presents it in a practical, usable form. The first season focuses on the distinction between remaining silent and formally invoking that right, the language appropriate to interactions with investigators and other authorities, and the situations in which articulate, accomplished individuals may be most exposed.Ricci noted that the podcast is educational in nature and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. It is intended to address the general disciplines that affect how individuals are positioned before specific legal questions arise. For any specific situation, the firm advises consultation with qualified counsel familiar with the relevant facts.UNJUST MATTERS™ is described as the first expression of a broader body of work that Ricci is developing on the disciplines of self-determination for individuals and families whose circumstances carry elevated stakes. Additional themes are planned to follow over time, with the right to remain silent positioned as the first in a sequence.“A single conversation helps one person once,” said Ricci. “A body of teaching, built carefully, can help quietly for years. That is the direction this work is moving toward.”The first season has been completed in production. The podcast is forthcoming, and the launch date will be announced through Ricci's professional channels. Additional information will be made available as the release approaches.About Jonathane RicciJonathane Ricci is a dual-licensed attorney with over three decades of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and families on wealth protection and the coordination of legal, tax, and financial considerations. He is the founder of JR Wealth Management, becoming ELITEWEALTH.LAW. His work emphasizes discretion, precision, and the long-term positioning of the families he serves.Media ContactJonathane RicciEmail: PR (at) jrwealthmanagement (dot) comWebsite: www.jrwealthmanagement.com DisclaimersUNJUST MATTERS™ is an educational podcast. The information it provides is general in nature, does not constitute legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Individuals should consult qualified counsel regarding their specific circumstances.Managed Legal Expertise refers to the coordination of qualified attorneys within comprehensive wealth management. JR Wealth Management, becoming ELITEWEALTH.LAW, does not provide legal advice directly.This information is general in nature and should not be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax professional.Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through appropriate registration. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk.

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