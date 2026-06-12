CTDOT Announces State Grants To Improve Transportation Infrastructure in 17 Towns and Cities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that Connecticut is awarding $10.8 million in grants to 17 towns and cities for projects that improve safety, accessibility, and mobility.

The grants are being awarded through the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (CTDOT) Community Connectivity Grant Program. Now in its eighth round of awards, this competitive state-funded program provides construction funding to municipalities for infrastructure improvements that make town centers safer, more vibrant, and welcoming to pedestrians and bicyclists statewide.

“This program cuts red tape and accelerates local infrastructure projects that make a real difference in people’s daily lives,” Governor Lamont said. “Across Connecticut with the support of this state program, communities are building accessible sidewalks, new bicycle connections, and stronger links to jobs, schools, and local businesses.”

“We are proud to help towns and cities bring their own infrastructure priorities to life.” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Communities know what their residents need, and this program gives them the resources to build it. Thank you to Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission for their ongoing commitment to these investments.”

The grants approved under the eighth round of the program include:

Bethel : Downtown Bethel Main Street Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Improvements ($846,400)

Bloomfield : Gabb Road Traffic Calming and Sidewalk Connectivity ($804,523)

Brooklyn : Route 169 Sidewalk Improvement Project ($501,054)

Deep River : Downtown Deep River Pedestrian Enhancements ($846,400)

Derby : Derby Greenway SMART Lighting and Security Project ($555,385)

Essex : Ivoryton Village Sidewalk Connections ($846,400)

Greenwich : Traffic Signal Upgrade at Intersection of Railroad Avenue and Greenwich Avenue ($657,653)

Groton : Groton Cross Town Greenway Wayfinding ($141,791)

Middlefield : Middlefield Municipal Campus Connections ($581,256)

Naugatuck : Naugatuck Downtown Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety Improvements ($846,400)

New Britain : Vision Zero New Britain Pedestrian Traffic Signal Safety Improvements ($788,210)

New London : Improved Pedestrian Crossings Project ($142,640)

New Milford : Housatonic Avenue and Young’s Field Sidewalk Project ($556,250)

Portland : High Street, Accessibility Upgrades to Schools ($634,800)

Ridgefield : Danbury Road Sidewalk Extension ($408,811)

Shelton : Safe Access to Pedestrian Riverwalk Konnnections (SPARK) ($837,936)

Voluntown : Gate Street Recreation Complex Master Plan, West Side Improvements ($804,080)

This grant funding can only be used for construction activities. Since the program’s inception in 2019, 172 grants totaling more than $84 million have been invested in Connecticut’s towns and cities. Municipalities selected to receive grants will be expected to complete the projects within three years.

For more information on the Community Connectivity Grant Program, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/ccgp.