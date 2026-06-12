Millenia Medical Center Nominated for Best of Pierce County 2026

Millenia Medical Center entry and front desk BusinessRate #1 Ranked Medical Spa in Tacoma Millenia Medical Center nominated for Best of Pierce County

Tacoma Medical Spa and MedSpa Recognized by The News Tribune in Annual Community Awards Contest; Public Voting Opens June 15

This community has welcomed us with open arms, and every nomination, every kind review, every patient who refers a friend is a reminder of why we chose to build Millenia right here in Pierce County.” — Mira Dostan, FNP-C, MSN/Owner

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millenia Medical Center, a full-service medical spa in Tacoma, Washington, has been nominated for Best of Pierce County 2026, the annual community recognition contest presented by The News Tribune. The nomination places Millenia Medical Center among Pierce County's most recognized local businesses as determined by community readers.

The Best of Pierce County contest is a free, reader-driven annual program that celebrates outstanding local businesses across Pierce County. Voting is open to the public at no cost from June 15 through July 6, 2026, at VotePierceCounty.com. Contest results will be announced October 11, 2026, in a full-color print publication and online.

About Millenia Medical Center

Millenia Medical Center opened in Tacoma in November 2025 under the leadership of Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with extensive clinical training in aesthetic medicine and patient wellness. The practice offers medically supervised services including aesthetic injectables, laser skin treatments, IV therapy, hormone replacement therapy, and DOT medical examinations, serving patients throughout Pierce County.

In fewer than eight months of operation, the practice has built a patient base of several hundred Pierce County residents. The practice holds membership in the local Chamber of Commerce and has established partnerships with community businesses throughout the Tacoma area.

"Building Millenia Medical Center in Tacoma has been both a professional and personal commitment," said Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, Owner and Provider. "Every patient who walks through our doors receives individualized, medically guided care. Being nominated for Best of Pierce County is a reflection of the trust this community has extended to us, and it reinforces our responsibility to continue earning that trust every day."

Dostan added: "Tacoma is not simply where Millenia Medical Center is located — it is who we are as a practice. The relationships we have built with patients and community partners since opening have shaped every aspect of how we operate. This nomination belongs to the patients and neighbors who have made Millenia part of their wellness journey."

How the Public Can Vote

Community members may cast a free vote for Millenia Medical Center during the official voting period:

1. Visit VotePierceCounty.com

2. Search for Millenia Medical Center

3. Submit a free vote between June 15 and July 6, 2026

No registration or purchase is required to vote. Full details about the nomination and the Best of Pierce County contest are available on the Millenia Medical Center website.

About Best of Pierce County

Best of Pierce County is an annual awards program presented by The News Tribune recognizing outstanding local businesses in Pierce County, Washington. The contest is free to enter, vote in, and win. Results are published each year in a full-color print magazine and featured online. Additional information is available at BestOfPierceCounty.com.

About Millenia Medical Center

Millenia Medical Center is a medical spa in Tacoma, Washington, providing medically supervised aesthetic and wellness services to patients throughout Pierce County. Services include aesthetic injectables, laser treatments, IV therapy, hormone replacement therapy, and DOT medical examinations. The practice is led by Mira Dostan, FNP-BC. Appointment information is available at milleniamedicalcenter.com.

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