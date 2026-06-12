Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP Named a Top Workplace in Southern California

Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California in the 2026 Small Employer Category.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California , earning the #2 spot in the 2026 Small Employer Category. The honor highlights the firm’s commitment to a positive workplace culture, strong employee engagement, and a supportive team environment. The firm has previously received this honor for the last 7 years as well as two other prestigious Best Places to Work awards from the Business Journal and Orange County Register.“Being recognized among the Best Places to Work in Southern California is a meaningful honor for our firm,” said Brian Chase , Managing Partner of Bisnar Chase. “We believe that when we invest in our people, we create a stronger firm and deliver even better results for our clients.”The Best Places to Work in Southern California program, presented by Best Companies Group, evaluates employers based on workplace policies, practices, and employee feedback. Bisnar Chase’s ranking underscores the firm’s continued dedication to fostering an environment where team members feel valued and supported. This recognition adds to Bisnar Chase’s growing list of accolades and reflects the firm’s long-standing commitment to excellence in client service and workplace culture.About Bisnar ChaseBisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP is a California law firm headquartered in Newport Beach, serving clients in personal injury, employment law, and related matters. The firm is known for its client advocacy and its commitment to delivering high-quality legal representation. Bisnar Chase has recovered over $1B for their clients with a 99% success rate. Learn more at www.BestAttorney.com

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